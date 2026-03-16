There’s not enough cringe in the UK to cope with the ‘Kemi & Co’ estate agent cosplay-fest the Tories just released – 15 frank appraisals

Politics Kemi Badenoch

We’re not sure who Kemi Badenoch’s social media adviser is, but if she told us it was Matt Hancock, Esther McVey, or even Alan Partridge, we’d probably buy it.

She’s just released this video of ‘Kemi & Co’, featuring herself and her partner in cringe, Shadow Housing Secretary James Cleverly, as a pair of estate agents, to announce the Tory pledge to scrap stamp duty.

Brace yourselves.

Introducing Kemi & Co 🏡 Cutting taxes, getting Britain moving. pic.twitter.com/FpbRr90gjU — Kemi Badenoch (@KemiBadenoch) March 15, 2026

What in the 1980s straight-to-video soundtrack was all that about, then? We particularly enjoyed the part where she explained that Kemi & Co is the Conservative Party – in case you couldn’t work that out for yourself.

It gets worse with every viewing, believe us, and the first was bad enough. The reviews are in, and the cast needn’t bother writing a speech for the Baftas.

1.

You wouldn't buy a used car from these two let alone a house https://t.co/YDOFp7zn6o — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) March 15, 2026

2.

It’s all gone a bit The Thick of It for James and Kemi. #crap https://t.co/MP5dLvZRI1 pic.twitter.com/AHkXqyHjMc — Patrick Hurley (@patrick_hurley) March 15, 2026

3.

Please hire someone, anyone, under the age of 50 who doesn't secretly hate you. — Damocles561 (@Damocles561) March 15, 2026

4.

Just missing a yellow Reliant Robin. https://t.co/l3AWO7dGa8 — Sean Woodcock MP (@SEANLWOODCOCK) March 15, 2026

5.

Reminder: When in government the Conservatives increased stamp duty rates FOUR times. That’s what they actually do. https://t.co/Cogu5xgnh1 — Russell Quirk (@russellquirk) March 15, 2026

6.

If stamp duty is so bad, why take part in a lame stunt which serves only to highlight that her party could’ve axed it at any point between 2010 and 2024? The Tories: world class … at being wise after the event. Since 1834 😏 — Paul Stevens 🥀 (@paul_d_stevens) March 15, 2026

7.

But absolutely nothing about extortionate rents private tenants are facing across the country. Priorities. https://t.co/NNCkEgXjOI — KWAJO- Social Issues Campaigner (@Kwajotweneboa) March 15, 2026

8.

Psychopath lets flats https://t.co/V3lDIxW0UP — Razor Marone (@Streettough) March 15, 2026

9.

As politicians how can we be even less likeable? Pretend to be estate agents! Next week, Kemi & Co Cold Callers https://t.co/9CiOyleLpf — David (@DavidMcGregorBN) March 15, 2026

10.

Not sure portraying yourself as the estate agents of politics is a winner. https://t.co/zUxki9CAT3 — Brendan May (@bmay) March 15, 2026

11.

Once again, 14 years and they did not scrap it. These are some of the same people who were Ministers across that 14 years. Suddenly they realised it’s a tax on aspiration? https://t.co/wPDM7J3TbS — Nick, 30 (@an0n_Nic) March 15, 2026

12.

This is actually worse than the Ed Davey stunts, I'm being dead serious https://t.co/ZhgmCM14bb — Night Thrasher (LC) | Reading Rogue Squadron 🟢 (@thrasher_night) March 15, 2026

13.

Yeah – because estate agent vibe is the go to trustworthy avatar for your modern self respecting politician. NEVER interrupt your enemies while they’re making a mistake. https://t.co/M12UIaP1RE — Gyll King Post Skip Diplomacy (@GyllKing) March 15, 2026

14.

you can just tell they had too much fun making this, to stop and realize how cringe-worthy it was https://t.co/zVvS28RfVB — Arthur (@Libcon42) March 15, 2026

15.

It’s Kemi Badenoch finally admitting defeat as she starts a new estate agency with what looks like James Cleverly as her assistant. And finally the time has come where they recognise that both are going nowhere, and therefore they have done the next best thing to make money.… https://t.co/gd52lz4kq1 — Gordon Fielden (@GordonFielden) March 15, 2026

Tharries had a question.

Was James Cleverly the only MP left who was willing to do this? https://t.co/8VYqPB2rEg — Tharries (@TharriesYT) March 15, 2026

With the direct off-ramp to Reform, he may soon be the only one left.

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