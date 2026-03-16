Politics Kemi Badenoch

There’s not enough cringe in the UK to cope with the ‘Kemi & Co’ estate agent cosplay-fest the Tories just released – 15 frank appraisals

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 16th, 2026

We’re not sure who Kemi Badenoch’s social media adviser is, but if she told us it was Matt Hancock, Esther McVey, or even Alan Partridge, we’d probably buy it.

She’s just released this video of ‘Kemi & Co’, featuring herself and her partner in cringe, Shadow Housing Secretary James Cleverly, as a pair of estate agents, to announce the Tory pledge to scrap stamp duty.

Brace yourselves.

Stath from Stath Lets Flats saying "What is that?"

What in the 1980s straight-to-video soundtrack was all that about, then? We particularly enjoyed the part where she explained that Kemi & Co is the Conservative Party – in case you couldn’t work that out for yourself.

It gets worse with every viewing, believe us, and the first was bad enough. The reviews are in, and the cast needn’t bother writing a speech for the Baftas.

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Tharries had a question.

With the direct off-ramp to Reform, he may soon be the only one left.

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