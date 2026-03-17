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Donald Trump claimed a former President was jealous of his war on Iran and of all the A++ comebacks this one knocked the rest out of the park

Saul Hutson. Updated March 17th, 2026

Never let it be said that Donald Trump doesn’t have high profile backers of his war on Iran. On no!

Why, the president was talking just the other day with one of his predecessors in the White House who was apparently so impressed by the chaos Trump has unleashed in the Middle East and around the world that he only wished he had done it sooner.

Well that’s what Trump said, and what reason do we have not to believe him? Spoiler alert – every reason.

Very possibly Trump didn’t consider that, with only four living former Presidents, it would be a claim very easy to check.

And while it prompted no end of A++ replies …

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Needless to say, the majority of Twitter didn’t believe a word of Trump’s story.

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… this one surely said it best.

Ah, yes, that makes perfect sense. No more questions, your honour!

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Donald Trump just drooled at the prospect of taking over Cuba and we didn’t think the alarm bells could ring any louder but they just did

Source Twitter @atrupar