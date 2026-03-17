Donald Trump claimed a former President was jealous of his war on Iran and of all the A++ comebacks this one knocked the rest out of the park

Pics

Never let it be said that Donald Trump doesn’t have high profile backers of his war on Iran. On no!

Why, the president was talking just the other day with one of his predecessors in the White House who was apparently so impressed by the chaos Trump has unleashed in the Middle East and around the world that he only wished he had done it sooner.

Well that’s what Trump said, and what reason do we have not to believe him? Spoiler alert – every reason.

TRUMP: I’ve spoken to a certain president, who I like actually, a past president, he said, ‘I wish I did it.’ But they didn’t do it. I’m doing it. Q: Which president? TRUMP: I can’t tell you that. It would be very bad for his career even though he’s got no career left. pic.twitter.com/m9u5s60tqD — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 16, 2026

Very possibly Trump didn’t consider that, with only four living former Presidents, it would be a claim very easy to check.

And while it prompted no end of A++ replies …

1.

This boneheaded buffoon LIED about a anecdote he said involved one of the four living Presidents. All four of them denied his claim. Why on earth does this jackass insist on telling frivolous lies about stupid shit? Who still believes him? pic.twitter.com/mhauA8cfgj — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) March 17, 2026

2.

Trump claimed he talked to a former president who said he wished he attacked Iran. All 4 living presidents’ aides say they have not talked to Trump about Iran. Why does Trump keep lying? pic.twitter.com/NZ41PFSrrr — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) March 17, 2026

3.

After President Trump claimed to reporters twice today that he had recently spoken to a former president who praised his actions in Iran, saying: “I wish I did what you did.” Aides to all four living presidents, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Joe Biden, have… pic.twitter.com/jTSt7YHn6G — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) March 16, 2026

Needless to say, the majority of Twitter didn’t believe a word of Trump’s story.

4.

In the history of things that never happened, this never happened the most. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) March 16, 2026

5.

6.

Trump tells such stupid lies He makes it up as he goes and it’s so obvious History will have questions — RiotWomenn (@riotwomennn) March 16, 2026

7.

Because it never happened. — Vince Wilson (@VinceWilsonShow) March 16, 2026

8.

Our president routinely “quotes” imaginary friends he then denigrates while propping himself up as the pinnacle of humanity, and people across the country just shake their heads while he burns down the world. https://t.co/CKzZiHoLSt — Jennifer Erin Valent 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@JenniferEValent) March 16, 2026

9.

I hate to say that Donald is a pathological liar, but he has been known to fib from time to time. Now he has imaginary contacts. The funny thing is, with liars like Trump, they come to believe their own bullshit. — Slowly Boiled Frog 🏳️‍🌈 (@davidcaryhart) March 16, 2026

10.

… this one surely said it best.

47 had a conversation with 45. https://t.co/lMrN5fiMXt — Maine (@TheMaineWonk) March 16, 2026

Ah, yes, that makes perfect sense. No more questions, your honour!

READ MORE

Donald Trump just drooled at the prospect of taking over Cuba and we didn’t think the alarm bells could ring any louder but they just did

Source Twitter @atrupar