Donald Trump said he doesn’t need Congress to pull out of NATO and was fact checked til he sharted

Politics congress donald trump NATO

When it comes to making factually incorrect statements about how the United States government works, there is surely no one better than Donald Trump.

The man running America (into the ground) spends every day showing off just how little he understands about his country. His latest assault on democracy has to do with America’s relationship with NATO.

Listen as the big cheeto in charge acts like a jilted lover when he discusses the possibility of leaving the freedom and security afforded by the international alliance.

Trump on possibly pulling out of NATO: “I don’t need Congress for that decision” pic.twitter.com/QeFRxPCvcp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 17, 2026

Arrogant. Dismissive. Uniformed.

This statement wraps up the Trump experience in a tidy bow.

It was also dissected and fact-checked into oblivion by the Twitterverse.

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Fact check: The President cannot suspend, terminate, or withdraw from the North Atlantic Treaty without the consent of 2/3 of the Senate or a legislative act of Congress. https://t.co/TsGXVOfuVX — Travis Akers 🇺🇸 (@travisakers) March 17, 2026

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He literally does https://t.co/RIL9vb2IZb — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) March 17, 2026

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22 U.S.C. § 1928f explicitly prohibits the President from: – Suspending, terminating, denouncing, or withdrawing US from NATO without an act of Congress or two-thirds approval from Senate. — Maine (@TheMaineWonk) March 17, 2026

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Recent legislation requires that a U.S. president must obtain congressional approval, specifically a two-thirds vote from the Senate, to withdraw from NATO.

Once again Trump is lying. Or he’s just ignorant. — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) March 17, 2026

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The United States became the world’s largest economy because allies relied on its military protection. In return, they anchored their economies to it. Trump is now undermining that very foundation—putting U.S. strength at risk and making economic decline increasingly likely. — Montrey (@Montrey82631182) March 17, 2026

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I want MAGA to convince me how Trump is pro constitution when he doesn’t even respect the separation of powers. — Sam K. (@bluesamk) March 17, 2026

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