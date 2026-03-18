Politics congress donald trump NATO

Donald Trump said he doesn’t need Congress to pull out of NATO and was fact checked til he sharted

Saul Hutson. Updated March 18th, 2026

When it comes to making factually incorrect statements about how the United States government works, there is surely no one better than Donald Trump.

The man running America (into the ground) spends every day showing off just how little he understands about his country. His latest assault on democracy has to do with America’s relationship with NATO.

Listen as the big cheeto in charge acts like a jilted lover when he discusses the possibility of leaving the freedom and security afforded by the international alliance.

Arrogant. Dismissive. Uniformed.

This statement wraps up the Trump experience in a tidy bow.

It was also dissected and fact-checked into oblivion by the Twitterverse.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2