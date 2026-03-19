Politics James cleverly Kemi Badenoch

James Cleverly tried to introduce Kemi Badenoch’s ‘best bits’ and the fail that followed was magnificently on-point

John Plunkett. Updated March 19th, 2026

Spare a thought – only kidding – for James Cleverly, the one-time Tory party leadership wannabe who was given the job of introducing Kemi Badenoch at the Convservatives’ local election launch.

The warm-up man’s build-up included a video of Badenoch’s ‘best bits’ but it’s fair to say it didn’t go entirely to plan.

And it turned out to be more accurate than he could ever have imagined.

And these people surely said it best.

To conclude …

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