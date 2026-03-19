Politics James cleverly Kemi Badenoch
James Cleverly tried to introduce Kemi Badenoch’s ‘best bits’ and the fail that followed was magnificently on-point
Spare a thought – only kidding – for James Cleverly, the one-time Tory party leadership wannabe who was given the job of introducing Kemi Badenoch at the Convservatives’ local election launch.
The warm-up man’s build-up included a video of Badenoch’s ‘best bits’ but it’s fair to say it didn’t go entirely to plan.
And it turned out to be more accurate than he could ever have imagined.
🚨 WATCH: James Cleverly tries to play a “best bits” compilation of Kemi Badenoch but gives up after it repeatedly won’t work at the Tories’ local election launch pic.twitter.com/v0nrFhgrLL
— Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) March 19, 2026
And these people surely said it best.
The Tory Party has become a parody of itself. https://t.co/XOEpje6vas
— Zia Yusuf (@ZiaYusufUK) March 19, 2026
I think it worked fine. https://t.co/Y7FlPpolQP
— Jonathan Brash MP (@JonathanBrash) March 19, 2026
Sums up the Tories and Badenoch 🤣🤣 https://t.co/1nRaJD5wt5
— dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) March 19, 2026
Tories just aren’t working anymore. https://t.co/dataMhzCiG
— Goosey (@Goosey30111568) March 19, 2026
Oh dear 😆 https://t.co/nEZtFemXLi
— Alex Armstrong (@Alexarmstrong) March 19, 2026
To conclude …
Hey Siri, show me what the death of the Conservative Party looks like. https://t.co/UIdC5PO7IX
— Luke Charters MP (@lukejcr) March 19, 2026
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Source @PolitlcsUK