Politics nigel farage

Nigel Farage’s racist rhetoric about ‘brilliant young minds’ being replaced with ‘goat herders from Afghanistan’ spoke volumes about the man, and so did the takedowns – 17 of the best

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 19th, 2026

There still hasn’t been a satisfying conclusion to Nigel Farage being accused of racist and anti-semitic behaviour towards school contemporaries in the 1970s.

While the Reform leader’s supporters cry about the unfairness of holding him accountable for things he did almost 50 years ago, he has, at various times, downplayed the comments, suggested they don’t reflect his opinions now, said he has no recollection of the many incidents, and outright denied them – making it difficult to understand his actual position.

He also hasn’t apologised.

It would be a lot easier to buy his claim that the behaviour doesn’t reflect his current attitude if that attitude didn’t so frequently come across as racist.

This was his response to a row about someone using a racial slur to refer to a Chinese meal.

He tried to put a negative spin on Glasgow having a large minority of children who can speak a second language – despite his children being bilingual in German and English.

Farage also predicted the UK would become a prime destination for a greater number of Bulgarians and Romanians than actually live in those countries.

His latest speech about immigration won’t change that perception of him, after he bemoaned the loss of UK citizens to other countries – largely, we suspect, Dubai – in exchange for ‘goat herders’ from Afghanistan.

When Lucy Connolly thinks you’ve said something good, you know you’ve taken a wrong turn somewhere.

Sometimes your thoughts just pop out

While the Reform cultists lined up to support their fearless – and usually absent – leader, others had some less complimentary thoughts on the matter. It’s occasionally NSFW.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2