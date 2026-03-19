Nigel Farage’s racist rhetoric about ‘brilliant young minds’ being replaced with ‘goat herders from Afghanistan’ spoke volumes about the man, and so did the takedowns – 17 of the best

Politics nigel farage

There still hasn’t been a satisfying conclusion to Nigel Farage being accused of racist and anti-semitic behaviour towards school contemporaries in the 1970s.

While the Reform leader’s supporters cry about the unfairness of holding him accountable for things he did almost 50 years ago, he has, at various times, downplayed the comments, suggested they don’t reflect his opinions now, said he has no recollection of the many incidents, and outright denied them – making it difficult to understand his actual position.

He also hasn’t apologised.

It would be a lot easier to buy his claim that the behaviour doesn’t reflect his current attitude if that attitude didn’t so frequently come across as racist.

This was his response to a row about someone using a racial slur to refer to a Chinese meal.

Yet another example from the past of Nigel Farage justifying racist and homophonic language. He says he feels sorry for 'rough diamond' Kerry Smith and 'lots of people' would use this language which was not said with real intent. Farage is unfit for public life.#politicslive pic.twitter.com/DCm2AmfElB — Mike H (@mikoh123) March 13, 2026

He tried to put a negative spin on Glasgow having a large minority of children who can speak a second language – despite his children being bilingual in German and English.

Fiona Bruce, "Nigel Farage says 29% of primary school children have English as a second language. Described it as the cultural smashing of Glasgow" Anas Sarwar then goes on to call out Reform's racism. (Fyi – I didn't learn English until I started school) pic.twitter.com/JMc6dNvIOS — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) December 11, 2025

Farage also predicted the UK would become a prime destination for a greater number of Bulgarians and Romanians than actually live in those countries.

For record, it’s not just Reform that’s racist. It’s Farage himself. When we debated at Cheltenham Festival in 2013, he went off on a rant about 29 million potential immigrants from Romania & Bulgaria the following year. That’s more than the population of both countries combined. — Oliver Kamm (@OliverKamm) October 1, 2025

His latest speech about immigration won’t change that perception of him, after he bemoaned the loss of UK citizens to other countries – largely, we suspect, Dubai – in exchange for ‘goat herders’ from Afghanistan.

Our brilliant young minds are being replaced by goat herders from Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/Rq5r4vG9Ux — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) March 18, 2026

When Lucy Connolly thinks you’ve said something good, you know you’ve taken a wrong turn somewhere.

While the Reform cultists lined up to support their fearless – and usually absent – leader, others had some less complimentary thoughts on the matter. It’s occasionally NSFW.

1.

See the problem Nigel Farage now has is that he was trying to make the Reform Party credible and steer it away from its racist reputation, however with Rupert Lowe and his degenerate curdled agenda now in play, Farage has to revert to type Shithousery pic.twitter.com/fBg8tbXFKW — Stuzi 🐝🐝 (@stuzi_pants) March 18, 2026

2.

Remember all those Afghans who helped the US-led NATO invasion, occupation and devastation of their own country? You are all seen as “goat herders”, and the occupiers’ dogs were considered more worthy of rescue on August 15, 2021. https://t.co/dbipLh6aH1 — Dilly Hussain (@DillyHussain88) March 18, 2026

3.

I’m not racist, I’m simply making up lies about all foreigners being uneducated peasants in order to perpetuate the myth that immigrants are responsible for every problem in the country. pic.twitter.com/Yy5R5sh3ra — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) March 18, 2026

4.

Slipping in the polls so ramps up the racism. What an utter cunt. https://t.co/FTVcqQpSLY — Sarah (@kokeshimum) March 18, 2026

5.

There is absolutely no coincidence that Farage is starting to lean harder into the racist tropes again. It's the Rupert Lowe factor. He can see the polls collapsing under his feet and the serious racists choose Rupert. Hence — two days, two racist posts. https://t.co/0nQQdaYj3J — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) March 18, 2026

6.

7.

They were being replaced by hard working Eastern Europeans until you fucked that up and then triple immigration by the boats thanks to Brexit All at a bargain price of 100-140 billion a year in the most damaging, nonsensical act of self sabotage a country has ever done — Flaps OHoolahan (@FlapsO_Hoolahan) March 18, 2026

8.

My granddad herded goats, sheep and cows on his farm for the best part of 60 years. Are you suggesting he was stupid? https://t.co/uIGREa8T6s — Miffy (@miffythegamer) March 18, 2026

9.