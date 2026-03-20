This deeply confused Florida fisherman just perfectly summed up the Maga voting experience in 15 seconds flat

Politics fail fisherman MAGA

Schadenfreude. Buyer’s remorse. FAFO.

Take your pick, the Maga community is suffering from a variety of maladies right now.

This clip from MS Now features a fisherman bemoaning the fact that he voted for Donald Trump and yet his life has only gotten worse since the bulbous orange snake slithered back into the White House.

“I’m really scratching my head because I voted Republican, and most of us in the fishing industry did, and we’re not seeing the the positives come out of it, why we voted that way.” pic.twitter.com/2L5NjAAb8q — Acyn (@Acyn) March 20, 2026

It almost makes you feel bad for the guy. Then you realize he voted for a reality TV star and conman who has bankrupt everything he touches and doesn’t care about anybody with fewer than 9 zeroes in their bank account.

If this fisherman was looking for a shoulder to cry on, he won’t find it in the replies.

1.

Oh wow voting for a moronic conman with dementia didn’t help the ‘conomy? Who could have seen that coming? Enjoy bankruptcy, dipshit. https://t.co/AgFFi9A91N — SK Media (@SpaghettiKozak) March 20, 2026

2.

Big “No shit Sherlock” energy here — iamsock (@Iamsock) March 20, 2026

3.

The most depressing part is come midterms, guys like this will see one commercial about how voting for a democrat will mean trans people in your daughter’s bathrooms, and just like that his whole ticket will be red. — TheTopOfRobDemovskysHead (@NikosRay) March 20, 2026

4.

I might feel something for this man if I didn’t know that he and all his fishing buddies will 100% vote for the next Republican that comes along. https://t.co/7JkvvFRVrR — Henry VIII (@SussexHenryVIII) March 20, 2026

5.

I am truly, truly baffled at how people are this dumb. https://t.co/pSaQlGbqnQ — Ron Marz (@ronmarz) March 20, 2026

6.

another group of people who voted to hurt themselves https://t.co/2gyt7cxAnL — The United States versus Elon R. Musk (@Needle_of_Arya) March 20, 2026

7.