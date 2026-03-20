Politics fail fisherman MAGA

This deeply confused Florida fisherman just perfectly summed up the Maga voting experience in 15 seconds flat

Saul Hutson. Updated March 20th, 2026

Schadenfreude. Buyer’s remorse. FAFO.

Take your pick, the Maga community is suffering from a variety of maladies right now.

This clip from MS Now features a fisherman bemoaning the fact that he voted for Donald Trump and yet his life has only gotten worse since the bulbous orange snake slithered back into the White House.

It almost makes you feel bad for the guy. Then you realize he voted for a reality TV star and conman who has bankrupt everything he touches and doesn’t care about anybody with fewer than 9 zeroes in their bank account.

If this fisherman was looking for a shoulder to cry on, he won’t find it in the replies.

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