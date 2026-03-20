You don’t have to be a trainspotter to enjoy the most unexpected payoff to this ‘greatest video ever made’

Videos trains

You’ll probably already be familiar with the work of Francis Bourgeois, without doubt the most famous trainspotter on social media and basically anywhere.

But you may not know this particular video which has just gone viral on Twitter for reasons which will become obvious. And no, you don’t have to be a particular train fan to enjoy it.

The trains name is WHAT??😂😂No way dawg😭😭 pic.twitter.com/fEDkWl2kxO — Skores (@Skores9q) March 19, 2026

Just the content we needed right now. And these people too.

This is the greatest video ever made https://t.co/QJ9qOOTx01 — Redd (@ReddCinema) March 19, 2026

“Peak British content: man-child energy meets actual engineering passion while casually dropping the most unfortunate loco name in history Greatest 45 seconds of film ever captured” — ur gee💫 (@1iam_mark_G) March 20, 2026

this gotta be the funniest man in the whole UK 😭 — JV🕷️ (@vinhlegacy) March 19, 2026

me tomorrow playing thomas https://t.co/I71bmm7416 — Midas ⚠️🕶️- SYNDICATE (@CoreOfMidas) March 20, 2026

FUN FACT, this dude is gonna be one of the hosts of the new Grand Tour. — HeavyTanker1945 (@HTanker1945) March 20, 2026

He is indeed!

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Source @ReddCinema