Videos trains

You don’t have to be a trainspotter to enjoy the most unexpected payoff to this ‘greatest video ever made’

John Plunkett. Updated March 20th, 2026

You’ll probably already be familiar with the work of Francis Bourgeois, without doubt the most famous trainspotter on social media and basically anywhere.

But you may not know this particular video which has just gone viral on Twitter for reasons which will become obvious. And no, you don’t have to be a particular train fan to enjoy it.

Just the content we needed right now. And these people too.

He is indeed!

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Source @ReddCinema