JD Vance said Democrats are ‘terrible people’ who should leave America if they don’t love it and got ratioed to within an inch of his life

Politics Democrats JD Vance

In his never-ending quest to divide the United States, JD Vance has been touring the talk show circuit to spread his hateful message.

His stop at The View got mixed reviews at best, but he really got to spread his wings (and lies) when he checked in with Fox News.

Here is the Vice President of (all of) the United States telling a large chunk of the population that they are “terrible people.”

Vance: It doesn’t both me that Democrats disagree with our policies. It bothers me that they are just terrible people, so many of them. But what really does bother me is that they don’t show gratitude for the United States. If you don’t feel grateful to live here, what are you… pic.twitter.com/vYDFHx9cl6 — Acyn (@Acyn) June 17, 2026

Not a lot of nuance to that message. Get on board with the Trump Administration or else.

Be grateful for the scraps you are getting or get out of the way.

Not many people were really appreciated in the comments.

1.

No one has ever demanded more gratitude but done less to deserve it than JD Vance https://t.co/9xkpQxyx4j — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) June 17, 2026

2.

Don’t let him gaslight you with this “love it or leave it” bullshit. You can love this country and detest this administration. It is quite reasonable to feel both emotions at the same time, and is, in fact, patriotic. — The Voice of Reason (@ReasonedVoice74) June 17, 2026

3.

This is the same guy who admitted that he pushed the lie about Haitians eating cats because that’s the only way to get the media to care about the people of Springfield, Ohio. So he’s got some nerve calling anybody else terrible. He also wasn’t talking this way when he was on… https://t.co/bcNeAtai4q — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) June 17, 2026

4.

I’m not sure what Vance or Trump has done to deserve our gratitude? We show gratitude to our country by making sure these fraudulent pieces of shit get voted out in the next election — Lib Dunk (@libdunkmedia) June 17, 2026

5.

The Republican Party and Fox together complain and whine about America more than anyone else in modern history. https://t.co/YJLVaJTLQW — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) June 17, 2026

6.

This is so bent. Democrats fought for Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, labor laws, anti-pollution laws, voting rights, food-safety standards, equal pay—all to make this a better country and all over GOP opposition. Show some frickin’ gratitude for that. https://t.co/1ayChNfT3u — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) June 17, 2026

7.