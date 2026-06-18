Politics Democrats JD Vance

JD Vance said Democrats are ‘terrible people’ who should leave America if they don’t love it and got ratioed to within an inch of his life

Saul Hutson. Updated June 18th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

In his never-ending quest to divide the United States, JD Vance has been touring the talk show circuit to spread his hateful message.

His stop at The View got mixed reviews at best, but he really got to spread his wings (and lies) when he checked in with Fox News.

Here is the Vice President of (all of) the United States telling a large chunk of the population that they are “terrible people.”

Not a lot of nuance to that message. Get on board with the Trump Administration or else.

Be grateful for the scraps you are getting or get out of the way.

Not many people were really appreciated in the comments.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages:1 2