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Donald Trump’s unbelievably cruel and petty reaction to the death of ‘Russiagate’ special counsel Robert Mueller feels like a disgusting new low, even for him

Michael White. Updated March 22nd, 2026

Donald Trump has some form when it comes to marking the deaths of those he considers his enemies.

Last December, he wrote about how “Trump Derangement Syndrome” was a factor in the tragic murders of film director Rob Reiner and his wife Michelle.

Trump struck the same tone this weekend, following the death of Robert Mueller, the former FBI director and the special counsel who investigated alleged ties between Russia and Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

It reads:

“Robert Mueller just died. Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people!”

Trump’s post has provoked outrage across the political spectrum, with many pointing out how the MAGA/political right policed everyone else’s reactions following the death of Charlie Kirk. Here’s a selection of what people are saying.

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