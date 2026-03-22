Donald Trump’s unbelievably cruel and petty reaction to the death of ‘Russiagate’ special counsel Robert Mueller feels like a disgusting new low, even for him

News donald trump

Donald Trump has some form when it comes to marking the deaths of those he considers his enemies.

Last December, he wrote about how “Trump Derangement Syndrome” was a factor in the tragic murders of film director Rob Reiner and his wife Michelle.

Trump struck the same tone this weekend, following the death of Robert Mueller, the former FBI director and the special counsel who investigated alleged ties between Russia and Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump on the death of Robert Mueller: “Good, I’m glad he’s dead.” pic.twitter.com/zD787GoIWU — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) March 21, 2026

It reads:

“Robert Mueller just died. Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people!”

Trump’s post has provoked outrage across the political spectrum, with many pointing out how the MAGA/political right policed everyone else’s reactions following the death of Charlie Kirk. Here’s a selection of what people are saying.

1.

people got fired from their jobs for saying this about a podcaster https://t.co/cROJDYPAdW — nazzo (@nazzobetweeting) March 21, 2026

2.

Just remembering when hundreds of people were fired for not being sufficiently worshipful of Charlie Kirk after he was killed. pic.twitter.com/uOI9SM9efu — Krystal Ball (@krystalball) March 21, 2026

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Bob Mueller was a Marine. He served in the Vietnam War where he earned a Bronze Star with Valor and a Purple Heart. https://t.co/tX9zHx8XK5 https://t.co/Rdnm0VHc72 pic.twitter.com/sGTeehC4pM — Jim LaPorta (@JimLaPorta) March 21, 2026

5.

Trump doesn’t understand that people are going to be having block parties for a week when he dies https://t.co/9BfBB2EAnT — Polling USA (@USA_Polling) March 21, 2026

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Fox News did a month of outraged coverage of shitty comments people made about Charlie Kirk. I’m sure this will get equal treatment. https://t.co/fPo6C7dC5V — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) March 21, 2026

8.

The President is a petty, sick, and vile man. Robert Mueller volunteered for Vietnam—at the same time Trump avoided serving. His decades of military and public service to our nation represents everything Donald Trump is not. https://t.co/mUkZaiOTsI pic.twitter.com/jLYK9d9zfe — Rep. Jason Crow (@RepJasonCrow) March 21, 2026

9.

Robert Mueller: Marine, Vietnam veteran, Bronze Star recipient, lifelong public servant, former FBI Director who led with discipline and integrity. Funny how real service to country never needs to shout. History tends to remember that part. https://t.co/yqzJFM64Wv — Chef José Andrés 🕊️🥘🍳 (@chefjoseandres) March 21, 2026

10.