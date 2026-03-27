This hilarious 5 minutes and a bit from the new Last One Laughing is surely their toughest test yet

Entertainment funny tv

Last One Laughing is back on Prime and what a treat it is too.

Returning champ Bob Mortimer and a whole new host of contestants including Romesh Ranganathan are in the new series, and it’s Romesh that takes centre stage in this particular 5 minutes or so which has just gone wildly viral on Twitter.

And it’s surely their toughest test yet.

Last One Laughing 'healing' never looked so brutal😇 pic.twitter.com/7EbjyJcqQ2 — Dog Head (@dog_head) March 26, 2026

An absolute treat, that, courtesy of @dog_head who shared it over on Twitter. And these people enjoyed it as much as we did.

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The Cookie Monster bit would’ve been it for me — indietronica (@indietronicaone) March 27, 2026

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I’ll never forget one of those misadventures episodes.. something shocked him and he said something like “even my lazy eye opened up”… 😭😭😭😭😭 — CricketCatMeow 🇵🇸🇵🇰 (@CricketCatMeow) March 26, 2026

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Gordon very very Brown is CRAZY 😭 — 🎉SONGMESS🎉 (@songmess) March 27, 2026

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That episide was one of the funniest things I've ever watched. Was literally crying with laughter. https://t.co/zI6viaSlB9 — JS (@FACT290) March 26, 2026

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Hands down the beast thing on the telly — Probable Spam (@HalHatsman) March 26, 2026

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Great British humour 😂 — MANIFEST (@Dej94506283) March 26, 2026

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Was waiting for 'if I had a pound every time he looked at me I'd have 50p' — Kerry Dite (@DiteKerry24995) March 26, 2026

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An American complained about the size of European meals after being served this for breakfast and these Brits’ comebacks were all extra large

Source @dog_head