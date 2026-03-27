Entertainment funny tv

This hilarious 5 minutes and a bit from the new Last One Laughing is surely their toughest test yet

Poke Reporter. Updated March 27th, 2026

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Last One Laughing is back on Prime and what a treat it is too.

Returning champ Bob Mortimer and a whole new host of contestants including Romesh Ranganathan are in the new series, and it’s Romesh that takes centre stage in this particular 5 minutes or so which has just gone wildly viral on Twitter.

And it’s surely their toughest test yet.

An absolute treat, that, courtesy of @dog_head who shared it over on Twitter. And these people enjoyed it as much as we did.

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An American complained about the size of European meals after being served this for breakfast and these Brits’ comebacks were all extra large

Source @dog_head