This hilarious 5 minutes and a bit from the new Last One Laughing is surely their toughest test yet
Last One Laughing is back on Prime and what a treat it is too.
Returning champ Bob Mortimer and a whole new host of contestants including Romesh Ranganathan are in the new series, and it’s Romesh that takes centre stage in this particular 5 minutes or so which has just gone wildly viral on Twitter.
And it’s surely their toughest test yet.
Last One Laughing 'healing' never looked so brutal😇 pic.twitter.com/7EbjyJcqQ2
— Dog Head (@dog_head) March 26, 2026
An absolute treat, that, courtesy of @dog_head who shared it over on Twitter. And these people enjoyed it as much as we did.
1.
Damn that’s good. https://t.co/2ewAG5yB1J
— David Paxton (@DavidDPaxton) March 26, 2026
2.
The Cookie Monster bit would’ve been it for me
— indietronica (@indietronicaone) March 27, 2026
3.
I’ll never forget one of those misadventures episodes.. something shocked him and he said something like “even my lazy eye opened up”… 😭😭😭😭😭
— CricketCatMeow 🇵🇸🇵🇰 (@CricketCatMeow) March 26, 2026
4.
Gordon very very Brown is CRAZY 😭
— 🎉SONGMESS🎉 (@songmess) March 27, 2026
5.
That episide was one of the funniest things I've ever watched. Was literally crying with laughter. https://t.co/zI6viaSlB9
— JS (@FACT290) March 26, 2026
6.
Hands down the beast thing on the telly
— Probable Spam (@HalHatsman) March 26, 2026
7.
Great British humour 😂
— MANIFEST (@Dej94506283) March 26, 2026
8.
This is hilarious https://t.co/876v7QgrCg
— Busby 🏁 (@MrBusby4o8) March 27, 2026
9.
Was waiting for 'if I had a pound every time he looked at me I'd have 50p'
— Kerry Dite (@DiteKerry24995) March 26, 2026
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An American complained about the size of European meals after being served this for breakfast and these Brits’ comebacks were all extra large
Source @dog_head