Politics Reform UK The environment

Reform’s would-be London Mayor got well and truly schooled on their support for drilling in the North Sea – 15 slick reviews

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 2nd, 2026

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Reform UK keeps wanging on about how they’d drill, baby, drill if they got into power.

Here’s former Green MP Caroline Lucas setting Zia Yusuf straight on the topic. Or trying to.

The party’s London Mayoral candidate, Laila Cunningham, has been obediently toeing the party line on that policy – apparently without doing her homework on the issue.

When she spoke to Geoff Hoon, who was Secretary of State for Defence under Tony Blair, she was thoroughly humiliated in the face of someone who had the facts to back up his argument.

Here’s how tweeters responded.

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This seems prophetic.

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Reform UK’s London mayoral hopeful aped the embarrassing White House penguin meme, and it was a self-own visible from Greenland

Source Narinder Kaur Image Screengrab