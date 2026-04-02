Reform’s would-be London Mayor got well and truly schooled on their support for drilling in the North Sea – 15 slick reviews

Politics Reform UK The environment

Reform UK keeps wanging on about how they’d drill, baby, drill if they got into power.

Here’s former Green MP Caroline Lucas setting Zia Yusuf straight on the topic. Or trying to.

Zia Yusuf, "You claim that Reform UK's Richard Tice is going to make energy bills more expensive by drilling in the north sea, how?" Caroline Lucas, "Oil and gas are far more expensive than renewable energy" Zia Yusuf, "How would drilling in the north sea, increasing the supply… pic.twitter.com/36nJuFgxrb — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) February 18, 2026

The party’s London Mayoral candidate, Laila Cunningham, has been obediently toeing the party line on that policy – apparently without doing her homework on the issue.

When she spoke to Geoff Hoon, who was Secretary of State for Defence under Tony Blair, she was thoroughly humiliated in the face of someone who had the facts to back up his argument.

Mid week watch of a Reform member being obliterated with actual facts against the lies they spout pic.twitter.com/RtaXSl21xo — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) April 1, 2026

Here’s how tweeters responded.

1.

Omg – she is just painful to listen to.😖🤯 — Emma 💛💙🇩🇰🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@MonkEmma) April 1, 2026

2.

Is this woman really as incapable of understanding the facts, she can’t understand international boundaries and how gas is sold internationally. Like a child she thinks that if you say it out loud it will be real. — ClareT with Ukraine heart and soul 💪 (@ClareTa97789912) April 1, 2026

3.

I hope she’s the new messiah, because she’ll have to be raised from the dead after this. And yes, I know, “she’s not the messiah, she’s just a very naughty girl”. https://t.co/ljmfznB2xe — The Purple Pimpernel (@Eyeswideopen69) April 1, 2026

4.

I feel like she needs a diagram or lego vid to explain this. What on earth is she struggling to understand https://t.co/ycJfIChZq5 — Staisha Bennett (@s_bennett_89) April 1, 2026

5.

Not the sharpest tool in the box is she that one? And to think she reckons she can run a City. — Matt White 💚 🍉 🇪🇺 💙 (@matt_the_snap) April 1, 2026

6.

Shout incorrect information long enough and people will start to believe the reform tripe. If they want energy independence then green energy has to be where we invest. https://t.co/8ZZwYZPOHJ — Roger Banks (@banksie1892) April 1, 2026

7.

Its such good entertainment watching reform "losing it" No temperament for Public Office. She cannot debate. She's shouty and dismissive. Especally when confronted with facts. — BudapestSquibber (@AlbertDeclan) April 1, 2026

8.

Some cursory googling of the available oil reserves left to the UK, including those as yet untapped in the north sea, vs how long they would last at current usage rates, will tell you all you need to know about the utter bollocks people like Laila Cunningham spout. — muttly (@muttlysaid) April 1, 2026

9.

I remember arguments like this with my kids. When they were 5. Reform is built on hot air, no basis in fact. https://t.co/LeBdUWrE1q — Jimbre66 (@Jimbre66) April 1, 2026

10.

She’s basically saying invade Norway because of oil. Also ignores the fact that fracking for oil isn’t the answer either. — Carlos Danger (@lamont1940) April 1, 2026

11.

Laila Cunningham is a fucking moron. Give her responsibility for London at your peril. https://t.co/WwhViV8btJ — Consciousness (@NSNO1878UTFT) April 1, 2026

12.

Does she actually think the British state owns ALL the fuel under the North Sea and it doesn't go on sale on the international market? She made for Reform. https://t.co/e6nJiMlG17 — Z (@EssenceOfZam) April 1, 2026

13.

Those pesky Norwegians – they’re somehow dug into the UK territorial waters and stolen the oil and gas that rightly belongs to the UK. The pointy wandering finger is a dead giveaway of instability. https://t.co/omSgBYth1i — (((cayenneleung)))🕷 (@custardtartisan) April 1, 2026

14.

It’s seems more important for Reform politicians to shout over guests than learn from them on Reform TV. https://t.co/eUUwbPrZQM — Will (@WillIam87uk) April 1, 2026

15.

Fucking clueless Reform who thinks that talking bollox aggressively negates the fact that it's still bollox. She mentions America's independence on oil due to fracking, but ignores that US forecourt prices have also shot up…massively. https://t.co/3teEYLzXAc pic.twitter.com/jUa6knF7go — Mickey Boy 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@VinasVeritas) April 1, 2026

This seems prophetic.

She won't ever get it in — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) April 1, 2026

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Source Narinder Kaur Image Screengrab