Hannah Spencer said her dog works harder in the constituency than Nigel Farage, and the Reform trolls thought it was a bit ruff

Politics Politics JOE

Green Party MP Hannah Spencer did the world a service this week. Appearing on Newsnight alongside Reform UK’s Laila Cunningham, she spoke for us all – or laughed for us all – when this happened –

OBSESSED with this reaction from Hannah Spencer#Newsnight pic.twitter.com/FiAITX8pMA — Mark (@mrkphllps1) July 7, 2026

It’s the only reasonable response.

She was recently interviewed by PoliticsJOE, where she managed to get in another dig at the former MP for Clacton.

Hannah Spencer: My dog works harder in the constituency than Nigel Farage. pic.twitter.com/9Tc7wltTzn — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) July 8, 2026

“My elderly dog has done more community work.”

It brought the Reform defenders out in force. According to a recent investigation, 90% of their social media followers are bots. Let’s see if we can spot any here.

If it's stuff for muslims she done more for them than her dog …they won't have a dog near them pic.twitter.com/DAPxkAYhhc — Chris (@chrisbreadon) July 9, 2026

Yeah her dog works harder crapping all over the place just like its owner! — frankie © Official ™ (@Frankie_1643) July 9, 2026

Hahaha politics Joe is the most left wing shit talking page on the planet. She’s a plumber……… yeah ok mate — Conor (@conorpiper) July 9, 2026

A school assembly? Schools are supposed to be politics free aren’t they? It’s the dog I feel sorry for — Marble Chops (@Marblechops79) July 8, 2026

This one’s definitely a real person.

Nigel in an international politican. Everyone knew this before he was elected. — Jo Marney (@Jo_Marney) July 8, 2026

Those not part of the Cult of Farage, however, didn’t doubt Hannah’s claim for one minute.

1.

Hannah tells it like it is https://t.co/OU0DGINKtn — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) July 8, 2026

2.

I'd take the elderly Judy over Nigel Farage, when it comes to getting stuff done, any day of the week. https://t.co/6DVsCUox8V — Andrew Griffiths (@GlassJet) July 8, 2026

3.

Thats probably a true claim tbf. 😂🤣🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/lqZer1kDcU — PsychEdMutant 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@dudulives24) July 8, 2026

4.

Less gas & less doing a runner too. https://t.co/pmzNpS9H9A — Mick ☕️🍉 (@MickCoffey2) July 8, 2026

5.

Well stand your dog against him cos other than a Bin he doesnt have any official opposition! — OutofTweet123 (@Outoftweet123) July 8, 2026

6.

It's amazing what you can find out on the internet in less than a couple of seconds. The signs were already there: pic.twitter.com/5gipRTVW77 — shatners (@shatners144143) July 8, 2026

7.

Got to say I am impressed with Hannah Spencer. I hope she remains grounded. https://t.co/0QvVdEFb0M — Annette On the World (@AnnetteJBE) July 8, 2026

8.

More honest too. — Duke Nellington (@duke_nellington) July 8, 2026

9.

I can't say I often agree with the Green party but on this occasion she is probably spot on – and her dog is probably better behaved than Nigel — TIP231 (@TIP2312) July 8, 2026

10.

11.

Well said Hannah Spencer! https://t.co/HzUVjjeafa — Joseph Wells (@JosephW56436640) July 8, 2026

12.

Your dogs probably got more brain cells as well in all fairness. — addy nuff x (@GLNatashaxo) July 8, 2026

You can watch the full interview here.

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Laila Cunningham said Nigel Farage ‘has been very honest’ and Green MP Hannah Spencer’s response surely spoke for the entire observable universe

Source PoliticsJOE Image Screengrab, Screengrab