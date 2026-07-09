Politics Politics JOE

Hannah Spencer said her dog works harder in the constituency than Nigel Farage, and the Reform trolls thought it was a bit ruff

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 9th, 2026

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Green Party MP Hannah Spencer did the world a service this week. Appearing on Newsnight alongside Reform UK’s Laila Cunningham, she spoke for us all – or laughed for us all – when this happened –

It’s the only reasonable response.

She was recently interviewed by PoliticsJOE, where she managed to get in another dig at the former MP for Clacton.

“My elderly dog has done more community work.”

It brought the Reform defenders out in force. According to a recent investigation, 90% of their social media followers are bots. Let’s see if we can spot any here.

This one’s definitely a real person.

Those not part of the Cult of Farage, however, didn’t doubt Hannah’s claim for one minute.

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You can watch the full interview here.

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Laila Cunningham said Nigel Farage ‘has been very honest’ and Green MP Hannah Spencer’s response surely spoke for the entire observable universe

Source PoliticsJOE Image Screengrab, Screengrab