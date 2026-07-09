The White House bragged about lowering fuel prices and was fact checked ’til they farted

Politics donald trump gas white house

Americans have been feeling the effects of the senseless US attacks in Venezuela and Iran since Donald Trump ordered the first unprovoked strike.

Nowhere moreso than at the gas station, where prices have been stuck at extreme highs the longer the Middle East conflict continues.

Now Trump wants everyone to know he’s solved the problem. (But not really. And only at one gas station in Philadelphia. But still…)

Watch this senseless infomercial propaganda for more details:

FREEDOM FUEL HAS ARRIVED. ⛽️🇺🇸 The FIRST Freedom Fuel Network gas station has LANDED in Philadelphia, lowering the price at the pump to $3.47 for our 47th President. President Trump is leading the charge to lower gas prices this summer – putting more money in your pocket. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/lcrCuioQv5 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 7, 2026

It’s impressive how easy it is to poke holes in this whole idea.

This seems like just one gas station. It sure looks like prices for anything other than regular gas are still sky high. Many in the comments noted that gas was way, way lower than $3.47 before Trump’s senseless attacks.

The complaints go on and on. Literally, as evidenced below in the Twitter replies.

1.

the average price of gas when Biden left office was $3.12. Trump wants to throw a parade for himself over one station where it’s $3.47. https://t.co/0WbWmF3u1s — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 7, 2026

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25 gas stations out of 120,000 in the US. This is Trump’s entire con in a nutshell:

Try to fix a problem that isn’t a problem.

Make it a problem.

Deny you made it a problem.

“Fix” the problem with propaganda instead of a solution.

Make the problem worse. https://t.co/F2ok4ATcCl — Jim Stewartson, Decelerationist 🇨🇦🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@jimstewartson) July 7, 2026

4.

Arsonist puts out fire. — Travis Akers 🇺🇸 (@travisakers) July 7, 2026

5.

He was the one who caused the skyrocketing gas prices. He isn’t the hero here, he’s the dick head that did this to us. — Rooster (@todd20006) July 7, 2026

6.

Price fixing of gasoline by the regime dictator, we really are an emerging market https://t.co/tJANoOV0o2 — bookdepth (@bookdepth) July 7, 2026

7.

Wake up babe

Latest grift just dropped https://t.co/7PiYDsvbIJ — lindsey ok (@lindseyyok) July 7, 2026

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