Politics donald trump gas white house

The White House bragged about lowering fuel prices and was fact checked ’til they farted

Saul Hutson. Updated July 9th, 2026

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Americans have been feeling the effects of the senseless US attacks in Venezuela and Iran since Donald Trump ordered the first unprovoked strike.

Nowhere moreso than at the gas station, where prices have been stuck at extreme highs the longer the Middle East conflict continues.

Now Trump wants everyone to know he’s solved the problem. (But not really. And only at one gas station in Philadelphia. But still…)

Watch this senseless infomercial propaganda for more details:

It’s impressive how easy it is to poke holes in this whole idea.

This seems like just one gas station. It sure looks like prices for anything other than regular gas are still sky high. Many in the comments noted that gas was way, way lower than $3.47 before Trump’s senseless attacks.

The complaints go on and on. Literally, as evidenced below in the Twitter replies.

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