Megyn Kelly said Trump could drop a nuclear bomb and she still wouldn’t vote Democrat and it’s a chilling look into the mind of a Maga

Politics MAGA megyn kelly nuke

As if the United States White House administration isn’t filled with enough brainwashed Maga morons, the American media is quickly filling up with equally thoughtless goons peddling their talking points for them.

Case in point: Megyn Kelly.

The media “personality,” who has turned too far right even for Fox News to employ, took to the airwaves recently to praise her dear leader under any circumstances.

This latest party pledge really tests the bounds of those limits.

Here is Kelly defending the use of nuclear weapons.

Megyn Kelly: “Trump could drop a nuke and I’d still vote Republican over Democrat”

pic.twitter.com/vHkPnZtXPN — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 7, 2026

If blowing up the world doesn’t change her mind about who to vote for, it’s hard to think of anything that will.

The replies sifted through the wreckage of her comments in a depressed haze.

1.

And this is exactly what is wrong with the Republican Party Thanks for clarifying You’re all fucking lunatics. — WTFGOP (@doggintrump) April 7, 2026

2.

These MAGAts are delusional. This kind of “party over country” mentality is going to be the doom of the United States. — Soilenrok (@soilenrok) April 7, 2026

3.

“I’d be fine with every player on my favorite team doing school shootings if it meant they got to take home a few rings” https://t.co/5tHKP2Yvl1 — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) April 7, 2026

4.

This is who they are. https://t.co/exNGfYuJqY — Prentice Penny (FUX YO BLUE CHECK) (@The_A_Prentice) April 7, 2026

5.