Politics MAGA megyn kelly nuke

Megyn Kelly said Trump could drop a nuclear bomb and she still wouldn’t vote Democrat and it’s a chilling look into the mind of a Maga

Saul Hutson. Updated April 8th, 2026

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As if the United States White House administration isn’t filled with enough brainwashed Maga morons, the American media is quickly filling up with equally thoughtless goons peddling their talking points for them.

Case in point: Megyn Kelly.

The media “personality,” who has turned too far right even for Fox News to employ, took to the airwaves recently to praise her dear leader under any circumstances.

This latest party pledge really tests the bounds of those limits.

Here is Kelly defending the use of nuclear weapons.

If blowing up the world doesn’t change her mind about who to vote for, it’s hard to think of anything that will.

The replies sifted through the wreckage of her comments in a depressed haze.

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