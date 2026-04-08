Celebrity james may

Simply 23 times the great James May made our day so much better on Twitter

Poke Staff. Updated April 8th, 2026

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Not that the competition was precisely Olympian, obviously, but James May was always far and away the best thing about Top Gear before Jeremy Clarkson’s unfortunate beef over a cold platter.

We’ve not really done A Grand Tour – we’re getting to the point, honest – but we have since enjoyed James May’s various side projects, taking stuff apart and putting it back together, that sort of thing.

What we’re really trying to say is that the great man – James May – is also rather good on Twitter, and just in case you still need convincing, here are 23 time he made our day better. On Twitter.

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