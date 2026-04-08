Simply 23 times the great James May made our day so much better on Twitter

Celebrity james may

Not that the competition was precisely Olympian, obviously, but James May was always far and away the best thing about Top Gear before Jeremy Clarkson’s unfortunate beef over a cold platter.

We’ve not really done A Grand Tour – we’re getting to the point, honest – but we have since enjoyed James May’s various side projects, taking stuff apart and putting it back together, that sort of thing.

What we’re really trying to say is that the great man – James May – is also rather good on Twitter, and just in case you still need convincing, here are 23 time he made our day better. On Twitter.

1.

I wouldn’t buy a second-hand car from him. https://t.co/rgl7Pd0i43 — James May (@MrJamesMay) February 24, 2026

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I’ve just qualified for British citizenship by apologising to a jogger who ran into me, from behind. And she was wearing earbuds anyway. — James May (@MrJamesMay) April 12, 2024

4.

Top tip from someone who helped develop a Driving Theory Test app: The number inside your car needs to be equal to, or lower than, the one displayed on the massive sign visible through the window. https://t.co/7X8eEPJlWJ — James May (@MrJamesMay) January 26, 2026

5.

When have you seen me wearing a baseball cap? https://t.co/TIuzqMe5DW — James May (@MrJamesMay) April 14, 2024

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I’ve decided that the hardest thing in the world is finding the pocket you want in a coat on the passenger seat of your car. #Wallet — James May (@MrJamesMay) January 13, 2022

8.

Hash browns are the ruin of England. Bring back the bubble. https://t.co/2ccH85ecpD — James May (@MrJamesMay) February 1, 2026

9.

Porn bots: we’re looking at Airfix box art. Why would we be interested? pic.twitter.com/E1Ngu2NpLm — James May (@MrJamesMay) April 23, 2024

10.

I’ve bought a new padlock for our toolshed. Can anyone recommend a good combination that no-one will ever guess? pic.twitter.com/9Pn2TW7p8n — James May (@MrJamesMay) February 7, 2026

11.

Last night, I found a box full of stories I wrote (and illustrated) between the ages of five and 12. Fascinating reading. Burned the lot. — James May (@MrJamesMay) July 10, 2022

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