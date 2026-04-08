The new US Attorney General had an extra special message for Donald Trump, so no, Magas aren’t beating the cult allegations

Politics attorney general donald trump todd blanche

Donald Trump’s former defense attorney, Todd Blanche, is now the Acting United States Attorney General. Nothing to see here. Keep it moving.

Surely we can trust the current White House administration to avoid all potential conflicts of interest that might come from such a perilous arrangement.

Let’s see how Blanche is positioning himself in his new role.

Acting AG Todd Blanche: “I love working for President Trump. It’s the greatest honor of a lifetime. And if President Trump chooses to nominate somebody else and asks me to go do something else, I’ll say, ‘Thank you very much, I love you, sir.'” pic.twitter.com/DXtQOVCRDG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 7, 2026

Well then!

There are married couples who don’t express this much affection for each other in public.

It’s hard to figure out what’s more disturbing: that Donald Trump is so desperate for affection that he will hire people based solely on how much they are willing to kiss his ass or that there are so many people willing to do it.

So there is now a singularly devoted Attorney General alongside all of the other loyalists filling out the rest of the administration and the White House expects the American people to trust them to govern fairly.

Just about no one online signed up for this. Here’s what they had to say.

1.

I’m no legal scholar, but the Attorney General telling the President, “I love you, sir,” seems a touch conflict-of-interesty. And fucking weird. https://t.co/DrHOEnD0eZ — Sarah Larchmont (@SarahLarchmont) April 8, 2026

2.

Another Trump colon dweller. Fuck this guy straight to hell. — Canada Hates Trump (@AntiTrumpCanada) April 7, 2026

3.

4.

Imagine anyone in corporate America talking to the press and saying “I love you sir’ to their CEO. https://t.co/DnKh9IkRec — Dave Thul (@davethul) April 8, 2026

5.

My god! For the rest of my life, I will never understand the power this fraud of a man has over people.

History is going to study this for hundreds of years…. and never understand it. — Tom Dowd (@TomDowdPIN) April 7, 2026

6.

Says the man who represented Trump in Court when he was found guilty on a 34 count indictment — Kathy Morse 🌻🐸☮️🇬🇱 (@KathyMorse0914) April 7, 2026

7.