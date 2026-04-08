Politics attorney general donald trump todd blanche

The new US Attorney General had an extra special message for Donald Trump, so no, Magas aren’t beating the cult allegations

Saul Hutson. Updated April 8th, 2026

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Donald Trump’s former defense attorney, Todd Blanche, is now the Acting United States Attorney General. Nothing to see here. Keep it moving.

Surely we can trust the current White House administration to avoid all potential conflicts of interest that might come from such a perilous arrangement.

Let’s see how Blanche is positioning himself in his new role.

Well then!

There are married couples who don’t express this much affection for each other in public.

It’s hard to figure out what’s more disturbing: that Donald Trump is so desperate for affection that he will hire people based solely on how much they are willing to kiss his ass or that there are so many people willing to do it.

So there is now a singularly devoted Attorney General alongside all of the other loyalists filling out the rest of the administration and the White House expects the American people to trust them to govern fairly.

Just about no one online signed up for this. Here’s what they had to say.

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