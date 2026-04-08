The only good thing to come out of Trump’s war on Iran is all those Magas getting their backsides handed to them on a plate and it’s just fabulous

US donald trump Iran magas

There’s not much – anything – good to have come out of Trump’s war on Iran which (at the time of writing) appears to have finally drawn to a close with the Strait of Hormuz open again, just like it was before the bombs started dropping.

If anything, it’s now a whole lot worse for America, as all these people were only too happy to point out.

But one good thing we can surely all agree on is the sight of various Magas – mega Magas, you might call them – insisting that it was in fact a glorious triumph for their favourite ever president.

Like this one.

The Strait of Hormuz is now open. Nice work President Trump! — Pamela Hensley (@PamelaHensley22) April 7, 2026

And this one.

Me watching all the losers realize what Trump did, worked. The Strait of Hormuz will be opened……hopefully this will lead to the end of this conflict. pic.twitter.com/1dcDj0t3zf — Spitfire (@RealSpitfire) April 7, 2026

And indeed this one.

And the takedowns that followed were basically the eighth wonder of the modern world.

1.

The strait of Hormuz was notably open before Trump attacked https://t.co/QUdQDk9ZAI — Aidan (@aidannonx) April 8, 2026

2.

Your boy Trump chickens out and says he won’t bomb Iran for two weeks while peace is brokered by Pakistan. Trump caves again. — Carlos Perez (@CarlosP95095856) April 8, 2026

3.

The Hormuz was open before the war started. The war is what closed it. You dingleberry. https://t.co/QkSs0Oua0N — Rathbone (@_rathbone) April 8, 2026

4.

I’d like to apologize to every MAGA supporter I ever mocked. I should have been meaner to you and done it more often. Because you deserve to be endlessly reminded of how fucking stupid you are. — (@LucifersTweetz) April 7, 2026

5.

Trump did not win you fool — JonnyUtd (@Fx1Jonny) April 8, 2026

6.

You know the strait was opened before he attacked right? And they get to keep their uranium, are putting a $2M tax on every American tanker that passes, and we had to life all sanctions we’ve put on them for over 40 years. You’re a fucking idiot. — Jean-Clark Van Damme (@Pizza_VanDamme) April 8, 2026

7.

Strait of Hormuz was open and free of charge. Now it’s under Iran’s control and you have to pay Iran to pass through. Keep winning. https://t.co/PXvVlrXb1w — Hassan Mafi ‏ (@thatdayin1992) April 8, 2026

8.