US donald trump Iran magas

The only good thing to come out of Trump’s war on Iran is all those Magas getting their backsides handed to them on a plate and it’s just fabulous

John Plunkett. Updated April 8th, 2026

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There’s not much – anything – good to have come out of Trump’s war on Iran which (at the time of writing) appears to have finally drawn to a close with the Strait of Hormuz open again, just like it was before the bombs started dropping.

If anything, it’s now a whole lot worse for America, as all these people were only too happy to point out.

But one good thing we can surely all agree on is the sight of various Magas – mega Magas, you might call them – insisting that it was in fact a glorious triumph for their favourite ever president.

Like this one.

And this one.

And indeed this one.

And the takedowns that followed were basically the eighth wonder of the modern world.

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