This Jimmy Kimmel montage perfectly highlights exactly how empty all of Donald Trump’s promises really are

Politics donald trump jimmy kimmel two weeks

The best thing about all of the lies Donald Trump tells is that they all take place in front of a camera and microphone. So it’s very easy to keep track of the broken promises.

Jimmy Kimmel took advantage of that fact with this recent clip montage he put together of the President guaranteeing results in “two weeks.”

Take a look.

Jimmy Kimmel ridicules Trump’s latest Iran deadline extension with a montage of his many empty promises of “two weeks.”pic.twitter.com/6bcsN1aslO — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) April 8, 2026

Not a single one of those things took place in two weeks.

It’s like a nervous tick he can’t control. It’s also a surefire sign that the President isn’t speaking the truth. As the famous saying goes: always put off today what you can then postpone again tomorrow.

The President’s repeated fibbing didn’t go unnoticed online.

1.

Well, Trump is definitely “Too Weak” for any presidential position. — Crik (@dootledot) April 8, 2026

2.

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The two weeks TACO who talks too much. https://t.co/VyJWO0c09P — CadillacContessa (@TruthContessa) April 8, 2026

4.

The Too Weak Taco https://t.co/613YZJFUSC — Vicki Pezzi 🌻 (@vspezz) April 8, 2026

5.

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Within 2 weeks we need to impeach and remove his whole administration — Joeyhannah (@AlwaysDoingMii) April 8, 2026

7.

Somebody needs to take the keys away from Grandpa 💩 — Dorian the Grey (@Bunbun81194166) April 8, 2026

8.

He’s like the contractor in The Money Pit — FarmerTed (@farmerted73) April 8, 2026

9.

How many people who he owed money to have heard that before? — SH 10 (@scotthabs10) April 8, 2026

10.

11.

Two weeks translation= never — Lon (@lon2026) April 8, 2026

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The only good thing to come out of Trump’s war on Iran is all those Magas getting their backsides handed to them on a plate and it’s just fabulous

Source: Twitter @ReallyAmerican1