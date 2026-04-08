Politics donald trump jimmy kimmel two weeks

This Jimmy Kimmel montage perfectly highlights exactly how empty all of Donald Trump’s promises really are

Saul Hutson. Updated April 8th, 2026

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The best thing about all of the lies Donald Trump tells is that they all take place in front of a camera and microphone. So it’s very easy to keep track of the broken promises.

Jimmy Kimmel took advantage of that fact with this recent clip montage he put together of the President guaranteeing results in “two weeks.”

Take a look.

Not a single one of those things took place in two weeks.

It’s like a nervous tick he can’t control. It’s also a surefire sign that the President isn’t speaking the truth. As the famous saying goes: always put off today what you can then postpone again tomorrow.

The President’s repeated fibbing didn’t go unnoticed online.

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The only good thing to come out of Trump’s war on Iran is all those Magas getting their backsides handed to them on a plate and it’s just fabulous

Source: Twitter @ReallyAmerican1