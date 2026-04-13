Politics elections Hungary

It looks like the Trump-Vance endorsement was the kiss of death for Hungary’s Viktor Orbán, who has lost in a landslide – 28 delighted reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 13th, 2026

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Viktor Orbán has seen the writing on the wall, and the writing said ‘Never accept an endorsement from Donald Trump and JD Vance’.

After 16 years of pushing Hungary further and further right with support from Putin, and later Trump, the Christian nationalist politician has been ousted as the country’s prime minister, beaten in a landslide by the anti-corruption conservative candidate, Péter Magyar.

Having been slightly ahead in the polls for some time, Magyar’s lead grew rapidly after the US ramped up its support for Orbán by sending the VP to interfere with the Hungarian election.

Donald Trump had announced he was “with him all the way”.

Even Trump Jr. got involved.

For which Viktor Orbán was very grateful …

He’s probably less grateful now.

Hungary celebrated with crowds of happy voters chanting “Go home, Russians”.

Twitter celebrated by, amongst other things, mocking JD Vance and the Trumps.

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