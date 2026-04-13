It looks like the Trump-Vance endorsement was the kiss of death for Hungary’s Viktor Orbán, who has lost in a landslide – 28 delighted reactions

Politics elections Hungary

Viktor Orbán has seen the writing on the wall, and the writing said ‘Never accept an endorsement from Donald Trump and JD Vance’.

After 16 years of pushing Hungary further and further right with support from Putin, and later Trump, the Christian nationalist politician has been ousted as the country’s prime minister, beaten in a landslide by the anti-corruption conservative candidate, Péter Magyar.

Having been slightly ahead in the polls for some time, Magyar’s lead grew rapidly after the US ramped up its support for Orbán by sending the VP to interfere with the Hungarian election.

JD Vance: "Will you stand against the bureaucrats in Brussels? Will you stand for western civilization? Will you stand for freedom, truth, and the God of our fathers? Then, my friends, go to the polls and stand for Viktor Orban!" pic.twitter.com/I8qAErtdMO — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 7, 2026

Donald Trump had announced he was “with him all the way”.

Trump: GET OUT AND VOTE FOR VIKTOR ORBÁN. He is a true friend, fighter, and WINNER, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election as Prime Minister of Hungary pic.twitter.com/ZNHjv1suRE — Acyn (@Acyn) April 9, 2026

Even Trump Jr. got involved.

To our friends in Hungary, we hope you will vote for independent thinking and for someone who stands for Hungary First. We hope you will vote for my father’s friend and ally. One leader in Europe has a direct line to the White House, I hope you will support Viktor Orban! #Hungary pic.twitter.com/UNRn2YhvDd — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 12, 2026

For which Viktor Orbán was very grateful …

He’s probably less grateful now.

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has just called to congratulate us on our victory. — Magyar Péter (Ne féljetek) (@magyarpeterMP) April 12, 2026

Hungary celebrated with crowds of happy voters chanting “Go home, Russians”.

“Ruszkik haza!” on the Budapest metro. What a moment. pic.twitter.com/xAgwlB454N — Jakub Krupa (@JakubKrupa) April 12, 2026

Twitter celebrated by, amongst other things, mocking JD Vance and the Trumps.

1.

The return of Trump has been dreadful news for hard right politicians around the world and now they're disrespecting him by accepting electoral defeat https://t.co/UE35ECq0b0 — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) April 12, 2026

2.

visits the pope → pope dies leads Iran negotiations → talks collapse flies to Hungary to prop up Orbán → Orbán loses in a landslide Man’s got a streak. pic.twitter.com/Xx9I2HIwtc — Election Enjoyer 🇺🇸 (@ElxMapping) April 12, 2026

3.

Hahahahahaha. Hahahahahahahahahahahahahaha. HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!!! — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) April 12, 2026

4.

I like it when the bad guys lose. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) April 12, 2026

5.

Let’s just take this as a prophecy of our midterm elections. Let’s just celebrate a belated Easter. No “but….” for time being. https://t.co/wq5pPcoE64 — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) April 12, 2026

6.

The Hungarian people wisely refused to listen to these grifting scumbags. pic.twitter.com/zX3FepLSJs — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 12, 2026

7.

The defeat of Victor Orban in Hungary is a sad day for those of us who hate democracy and love Vladimir Putin. pic.twitter.com/jCgb4FLDQe — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) April 12, 2026

8.

EVERYTHING he touches turns to shit. https://t.co/zCMCIT867A — Chris Meloni (@Chris_Meloni) April 12, 2026

9.

The fact that the White House overtly backed a pro-Moscow, pro-Russia, pro-Putin leader of an EU, Nato member state is terrifying.

The fact that Orbán is now gone is one mildly shining light in a terrifying state of International affairs.

Congratualtions Hungary! — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) April 12, 2026

10.

11.

How long before Trump says the Hungarian election was “rigged”? — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) April 12, 2026

12.

13.

🇪🇺 Europeans watching Viktor Orbán slowly Google “✈️ one way – direct flights to Moscow” like: https://t.co/YlXVAWJZ1g pic.twitter.com/mBs7EzxxcL — DQ 🛼🛼🪩🎖️ (@D4nciingQueen) April 12, 2026

14.