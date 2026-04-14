Politics AI Jesus

A tech company just launched an ‘AI Jesus; that you can pay to talk to and these 15 takedowns are praying it’s a joke

Saul Hutson. Updated April 14th, 2026

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That’s me in the corner / That’s me in the chat… bot… Losing my religion

AI is quickly taking over the world. It’s latest intrusion on what used to be seemingly simple and human interactions might cause a bit of a stir.

Just Like Me is a tech company that creates AI versions of well known celebrities, experts, and personalities. Their newest creation: JC himself.

The avatar will be based on actor Jonathan Roumie, who portrays the big guy in the historical drama, The Chosen.

It will be able to pray with users in multiple languages and remember previous conversations. It will also cost $1.99 a minute.

Are you willing to put your money where your faith is?

These replies were not getting on board with this blasphemous exploitation of capitalism and big tech.

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