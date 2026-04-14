A tech company just launched an ‘AI Jesus; that you can pay to talk to and these 15 takedowns are praying it’s a joke

Politics AI Jesus

That’s me in the corner / That’s me in the chat… bot… Losing my religion

AI is quickly taking over the world. It’s latest intrusion on what used to be seemingly simple and human interactions might cause a bit of a stir.

Just Like Me is a tech company that creates AI versions of well known celebrities, experts, and personalities. Their newest creation: JC himself.

Tech company Just Like Me has launched an AI Jesus avatar users can talk to for $1.99 per minute The AI, based on The Chosen actor Jonathan Roumie, can pray with users, speak multiple languages, and remember past conversations pic.twitter.com/MzYal02rF6 — Dexerto (@Dexerto) April 12, 2026

The avatar will be based on actor Jonathan Roumie, who portrays the big guy in the historical drama, The Chosen.

It will be able to pray with users in multiple languages and remember previous conversations. It will also cost $1.99 a minute.

Are you willing to put your money where your faith is?

These replies were not getting on board with this blasphemous exploitation of capitalism and big tech.

1.

the most demonic sacrilegious shit i’ve ever heard oh my god https://t.co/Y0x9hIFves — fat!so? (@fatfabfeminist) April 12, 2026

2.

This is evil https://t.co/mte0wExHFA — Mike Winger (@MikeWingerii) April 12, 2026

3.

Digitized blasphemy behind a paywall is unfathomably evil https://t.co/QnUXC7AIuJ — Skeeter Mcbeaver (@That0ddB0y) April 12, 2026

4.

Jokes on them you can talk to the real one for free https://t.co/oU5D6Gekob — Ante D. Luvian (@uncle_deluge) April 12, 2026

5.

>ai jesus prayer session of 20 minutes a day for a month is over 1,000 dollars bruh i fucking hate the future https://t.co/cdkYkHI6SA — Alexander Augustine (@WurzelRoot) April 12, 2026

6.