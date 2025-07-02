Entertainment liam gallagher

Liam Gallagher had the most Gallagheresque last word after a Green Day fan pranked the band with an impromptu rendition of Wonderwall

Poke Reporter. Updated July 2nd, 2025

Over in the world of the music mega stars, Green Day learnt the hard way that fans can go rogue, after singer Billie Joe Armstrong invited one of the Luxexpo audience to play their hit Good Riddance (Time of Your Life).

Watch what happened.

@ro_cocoa The Wonderwall of it all Please don’t send him hate guys, it’s just silly, he’s a kid @Green Day @Green Day Inc. @Green Day Italy #greenday ♬ original sound – Queen Antifa

We’re not sure whether he threw away his shot or hit the bullseye, but the internet was absolutely howling. Stereogum took it to Twitter.

Here are a few things people had to say about the kid’s chutzpah.

A tweeter named @listenup28_ was one of the many other people who spotted the funny video and passed it on.

And her post found its way to Liam Gallagher, who had this characteristically modest reaction.

Some might say he has a point. Probably not Billie Joe Armstrong, though.

Source ro_cocoa Image Screengrab