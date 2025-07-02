Liam Gallagher had the most Gallagheresque last word after a Green Day fan pranked the band with an impromptu rendition of Wonderwall

Entertainment liam gallagher

Over in the world of the music mega stars, Green Day learnt the hard way that fans can go rogue, after singer Billie Joe Armstrong invited one of the Luxexpo audience to play their hit Good Riddance (Time of Your Life).

Watch what happened.

We’re not sure whether he threw away his shot or hit the bullseye, but the internet was absolutely howling. Stereogum took it to Twitter.

.@GreenDay invite fan to play "Good Riddance," eject him when he plays "Wonderwall" instead https://t.co/9CidZKwrmF — Stereogum (@stereogum) July 1, 2025

Here are a few things people had to say about the kid’s chutzpah.

1.

Unfortunately this is very funny https://t.co/M18to1YirL — yasi salek (@yasisalek) July 1, 2025

2.

Gold star for that lad — Stephen Ruthven (@stephen_ruthven) July 1, 2025

3.

Channeling the Gallagher bros by being a lil rapscallion — Space Auddity (Audrey Callerstrom) (@schmaudrey) July 1, 2025

4.

Hopefully, he had the time of his life. — Zwe (@Zwe1937245) July 2, 2025

5.

They asked if he could play Good Riddance and he said "maaaaaybeeeee" — Reply Guy Montag (@Fissure256) July 2, 2025

6.

7.

Love a good troll https://t.co/a4CxcHZcAw — Daily Tax Memes (@DailyTaxMemes) July 1, 2025

8.

A tweeter named @listenup28_ was one of the many other people who spotted the funny video and passed it on.

IM CRYING A GUY PLAYED WONDERWALL AT A GREEN DAY SHOW pic.twitter.com/M3sWYl5FDa — martina☥ ݁ ˖ִ LILI'S WIFE (@listenup28_) June 30, 2025

And her post found its way to Liam Gallagher, who had this characteristically modest reaction.

Best song of the night — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 1, 2025

Some might say he has a point. Probably not Billie Joe Armstrong, though.

