US Democrats RFK Jr.

A Democratic congresswoman asked RFK Jr why he spends tax dollars to ‘drink milk, shirtless in a hot tub with Kid Rock’ instead of on vaccine messaging – 15 virtual rounds of applause

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 17th, 2026

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The Democrats of the House Ways and Means Committee had an opportunity to question the Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F Kennedy Jr, on Thursday, and they made the most of it.

Commentators expressed concerns for his health, after seeing this clip of a very shaky RFK Jr.

He may have been shaking because he knew what he was in for. They started as they meant to go on, by establishing that he is in no way qualified for the position he holds.

Congresswoman Linda Sanchez grilled him on his handling of the measles outbreak, and his refusal to spread the importance of vaccines in the very young.

His irritated clapback might have carried more weight if the US weren’t in danger of losing its measles-free certification.

Tweeters very much enjoyed seeing the anti-vax, pro-raw-milk, roadkill collecter have his feet held to the fire.

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We’ll leave the last word to Congresswoman Sanchez.

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The story of RFK Jr cutting the penis off a dead raccoon ‘to study later’ may not be as black and white as it seems, but the reactions are what the internet was invented for – 31 funny favourites

Source Aaron Rupar Image Screengrab, Screengrab