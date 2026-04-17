A Democratic congresswoman asked RFK Jr why he spends tax dollars to ‘drink milk, shirtless in a hot tub with Kid Rock’ instead of on vaccine messaging – 15 virtual rounds of applause

US Democrats RFK Jr.

The Democrats of the House Ways and Means Committee had an opportunity to question the Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F Kennedy Jr, on Thursday, and they made the most of it.

Commentators expressed concerns for his health, after seeing this clip of a very shaky RFK Jr.

🚨EXCLUSIVE: RFK Jr. is visibly SHAKING, struggling just to turn a page before speaking at his House hearing. We’re live at the Capitol, and from this angle it’s unmistakable. Something is clearly off. He does not look well. pic.twitter.com/03GWtN06j3 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) April 16, 2026

He may have been shaking because he knew what he was in for. They started as they meant to go on, by establishing that he is in no way qualified for the position he holds.

Q: Mr. Secretary, let's start with an easy one. Do you have a medical or public health degree? Health and Human Services Secretary RFK Jr: No pic.twitter.com/d8b53hm7eh — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) April 16, 2026

Congresswoman Linda Sanchez grilled him on his handling of the measles outbreak, and his refusal to spread the importance of vaccines in the very young.

"You're spending taxpayer dollars to drink milk shirtless in a hot tub with Kid Rock. Somehow you think that's a better public health message than informing the public about the benefits of vaccines. Really? — Rep. Linda Sanchez to RFK Jr pic.twitter.com/2Oy7kzTGpn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 16, 2026

His irritated clapback might have carried more weight if the US weren’t in danger of losing its measles-free certification.

RFK Jr: There's a global measles epidemic, we've done better in preventing it than any country in the world Rep. Sanchez: There is no country that has seen a bigger percentage increase than us pic.twitter.com/IXQgMLKfFK — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) April 16, 2026

Tweeters very much enjoyed seeing the anti-vax, pro-raw-milk, roadkill collecter have his feet held to the fire.

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This is amazing! @RepLindaSanchez to RFK Jr: "You're spending taxpayer dollars to drink milk shirtless in a hot tub with Kid Rock, and somehow you think that's a better public health message than informing the public about the importance of vaccines." pic.twitter.com/OfMdUw521P — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) April 16, 2026

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Come on, it's the golden age! The too-rich get to squander our tax dollars on themselves and get to rub our noses in it! It's a win-win! For them. 🤬 — catherinecats (@catherinecats) April 16, 2026

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RFK Jr repeatedly refused to answer when asked if Trump approved suspending the pro vaccine campaign, but RFK Jr being "shirtless in a hot tub with Kid Rock" is now entered into the Congressional record. Excellent work, @RepLindaSanchez! https://t.co/FuPPC7ss7z — Polly Sigh (@dcpoll) April 16, 2026

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Let this moment be the definitive summarization of the Trump Administration. Well done @LindaTSanchez https://t.co/WKoymiDC7Z — Hal_For_NY__ (@HalforNY__) April 16, 2026

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About time someone said it https://t.co/WuoNcPdmI2 — ya boy JoeyK (@ScooterMcgilli1) April 16, 2026

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This is how you open the questioning with these con artists, not a time running out, never gonna get a response question.

These moments are meaningless when they are saved by the bell, and the Chair lets them off without answering. https://t.co/pyd5rkaZ0o — Schrödinger's Litter Box (@Brewjew308) April 16, 2026

9.

Incredible scenes 🤣….this country is being run by clowns https://t.co/p8PYin62g3 pic.twitter.com/OCkyrNC6TZ — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) April 16, 2026

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RFK Jr: We’re just now discovering the healing properties of injecting Kid Rock’s hot tub water. — Chris Robinson (@ChrisRobinsonNJ) April 16, 2026

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I wish she had said “shirtless ‘BUT WITH JEANS ON’.” 😂😂😂 — Red Panda (@RedPandaSpirit) April 16, 2026

13.

None of this is funny. Children dying from preventable diseases isn’t funny. Wasting our tax dollars on ridiculous ad campaigns isn’t funny. The public health dangers we are facing under this leadership definitely aren’t funny. Yet, I may have reached the stage of laughing as a… https://t.co/VdiWHcSddb — Sara McGee for Texas HD 132 (@SaraForTexLege) April 16, 2026

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Thank you Rep. Linda Sanchez for making RFK Jr look like the piece of crap that he is. BRAVA ! https://t.co/h1WR9McQ90 — m (@michaelgarboll) April 16, 2026

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Let this moment be the definitive summarization of the Trump Administration. Well done @LindaTSanchez https://t.co/WKoymiDC7Z — Hal_For_NY__ (@HalforNY__) April 16, 2026

We’ll leave the last word to Congresswoman Sanchez.

RFK Jr. refused to answer if Trump authorized cutting pro-vaccine public health campaigns, wasting taxpayer funds to film himself with Kid Rock in a hot tub instead. We need real leadership, not whatever the hell this is. https://t.co/WztktYesUi — Rep. Linda Sánchez (@RepLindaSanchez) April 16, 2026

READ MORE

The story of RFK Jr cutting the penis off a dead raccoon ‘to study later’ may not be as black and white as it seems, but the reactions are what the internet was invented for – 31 funny favourites

Source Aaron Rupar Image Screengrab, Screengrab