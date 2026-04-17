‘What’s the most cringe thing you’ve seen a couple do at their wedding?’ – 16 guests who want their RSVPs back

Life cringe fails weddings

A couple’s wedding day is one of the most sacred moments in their life together. They should be able to do anything they want to celebrate their love and union. Well, almost anything. There should be a level of awareness to prevent these couples from forever tainting their special day for everyone.

To test the limits of death by second hand embarrassment, Redditor Last_Singer_2137 put out a simple prompt:

What’s the most cringe thing you’ve seen a couple do at their wedding?

Apparently, a lot of couples should’ve said “I don’t” to these cringe-y ideas.

1.

“Bride and groom stood in the church and publicly denounced all previous sexual acts with other partners, including graphic detail. It was like they were trying to outdo each other.”

–ExpertCountry2998

2.

“The bride tried to sing a slow song to ‘serenade’ the guests and create an emotionally charged environment – emphasis on the word tried. She at least succeeded in creating an emotionally charged environment, as every other person was just hiding their face, dying of laughter.”

–SprayArtist

3.

“Asked for cash only as gifts and then at the family breakfast the next morning counted all the cash in front of everyone.”

–Ok-Toe4522

4.

“The bride and groom disappeared after the first dance and reappeared wearing full-on mascot-style Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse outfits. “They wore them for the rest of the reception and played the ‘Hot Dog’ song on repeat. It was a child-free wedding, and both of the couple were and are child-free.”

–Nameisnotmine

5.

“Kiss at the altar like they were making out in the back seat of a car.”

–Nan2Four

6.

“Groom got caught making out with the male caterer. “The bride’s family went ballistic and tried to beat up the groom. The police were called, and there were multiple arrests for assault. The marriage lasted three hours (technically it was never formalised because the marriage certificate wasn’t filed). But hey, at least there was cake!”

–XANDERtheSHEEPDOG

7.

“Open all their wedding presents at the reception in front of all the guests and identify who brought which gift when they thanked them.”

–a_dawn

8.