Stephen Miller’s wife Katie posted an ominous picture warning the US will “soon” take over Greenland – 20 responses taking her deadly seriously

Remember Donald Trump’s weird obsession with taking over Greenland?

Don’t think that just because he’s occupied with (or just plain occupied) Venezuela that he has taken his eye off the autonomous island territory within the Kingdom of Denmark. Donnie is clearly a man who can focus on more than more thing at a time.

Well, in the wake of the Venezuela attack, Katie Miller – wife of deputy White House Chief of Staff for Policy, Stephen Miller – has posted this image of the map outline of Greenland, overlaid with the American flag, and the simple, ominous caption, ‘Soon’.

If Katie wanted to provoke a reaction with that image, then mission accomplished! Here’s a selection of responses that are not taking this as a joke.

unfortunately Europe must take this flop podcaster seriously. she may have all the charisma and wit of a gas station hot dog, but her bargain bin husband is the shadow president. https://t.co/gZ0dZfmduH — Peter Twinklage (@PeterTwinklage) January 3, 2026

Donald Trump is so obviously going to annex Greenland. And European leaders will respond with unparalleled levels of “monitoring the situation”. — Owen Jones (@owenjonesjourno) January 3, 2026

Greenlandic citizen here. Shame on you. I hope you are left with a bitter taste in your mouth. This will not happen. The United States has long been regarded as an ally — but America’s reputation is in free fall when American citizens like you express this kind of mindset. pic.twitter.com/W03Ps8YtX5 — Orla Joelsen (@OJoelsen) January 3, 2026

This is the wife of a senior Trump administration official openly calling for the annexation of a European Union member state’s territory https://t.co/VNF3A3CZ5i — Will Fritz (@fritzed_you) January 3, 2026

Shameful. If trolling gross. If a joke, stupid and reckless (considering her husband). If a tease of policy in the context of Venezuela, indefensible. https://t.co/a4iLoF0pr0 — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) January 4, 2026

I did Nazi this post coming. — Ryan Shead (@RyanShead) January 3, 2026

The anti-war right was the fakest movement in the history of US politics. https://t.co/Zu1XaeA9pn — David J. Bier (@David_J_Bier) January 3, 2026

