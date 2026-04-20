Celebrity claudia winkleman star signs

Claudia Winkleman had a stern word for anyone who believes in star signs and it was so brutal she said she wouldn’t put it out (but she did)

John Plunkett. Updated April 20th, 2026

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To Claudia Winkleman’s Friday night chat show, which has been entertaining enough but not a patch on her other TV vehicles to no-one’s great surprise anyway.

But it wasn’t without its memorable moments and there was surely no moment more memorable than this.

The presenter, it’s fair to say, had a stern word for anyone who believes in star signs and it was so brutal she said it wouldn’t go out. But it did, and very grateful we are too.

Boom!

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In one word …

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Source @superTV247