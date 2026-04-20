Claudia Winkleman had a stern word for anyone who believes in star signs and it was so brutal she said she wouldn’t put it out (but she did)

Celebrity claudia winkleman star signs

To Claudia Winkleman’s Friday night chat show, which has been entertaining enough but not a patch on her other TV vehicles to no-one’s great surprise anyway.

But it wasn’t without its memorable moments and there was surely no moment more memorable than this.

The presenter, it’s fair to say, had a stern word for anyone who believes in star signs and it was so brutal she said it wouldn’t go out. But it did, and very grateful we are too.

Boom!

1.

Why wasn’t more of her chat show like this https://t.co/v2VQDLtuW5 — Anita Singh (@anitathetweeter) April 18, 2026

2.

Love her for this. She literally could have been quoting me word for word. https://t.co/6TrZ0ObPVF — James (@JamesFl) April 19, 2026

3.

well she’s a Capricorn so she would say that https://t.co/82XzjEnreK — (@SianThymes) April 19, 2026

4.

People who believe in star signs are thick I’m dead — Chloe (@Chloerichx) April 18, 2026

5.

i lowkey agree with her because wdym my personality is based on stars in the sky. — Tahar (@r4hxt) April 18, 2026

6.

Love this! — Andrew Nichols (@andyru73) April 18, 2026

In one word …

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Source @superTV247