Trump blamed the Democrats for the US failing to get a deal with Iran, and an inconvenient truth entered the chat

US donald trump iran war

Just so we’re all clear, Donald Trump has never been responsible for anything that’s gone wrong.

High prices at the petrol pumps? Biden! Losing the 2020 election? Biden and Obama! Cheating on all three wives? That was probably Bill Clinton’s fault.

He’s now trying to lay his administration’s failure to get a new peace deal with Iran squarely at the feet of the Democrats.

The accusation came, of course, in a Truth Social rant.

Trump blames Democrats for no Iran deal. pic.twitter.com/wahhQEIGgR — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 20, 2026

Twitter was having none of it.

1.

I thought I was stroking out reading this – every sentence starts a thought and then abandons it like a shopping cart in a parking lot. pic.twitter.com/UUI3KcOEMP — _ (@SundaeDivine) April 20, 2026

2.

Hey guys, don’t fret, all is well. This war isn’t gonna last 19 years like Vietnam. Oh, and by the way, you didn’t promise six weeks, you promised two weeks and you also promised “no new wars,” not “no new Vietnam that lasts 19 years”. pic.twitter.com/ItHzvRqsgG — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) April 20, 2026

3.

Are these Democrats in the room with him right now? https://t.co/xuAWoupJdC — Diane N Sevenay (parody) (@DianeSevenay) April 20, 2026

4.

This is a war he started to: – distract from the Epstein files

– make money from manipulating markets

– boost profits for his oil donors

– as an excuse to give his family lucrative military contracts His tantrums always need context. https://t.co/2NV050OQJB — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) April 20, 2026

5.

Grasping at straws.

This is in no way comparable to World Wars, Viet Nam or Korea.

And you did not rebuild the military BTW. https://t.co/1BTPXaSPKq — FLETCH Elle (@malkie33) April 20, 2026

6.

What a fantastic melt down. The war has started, ended, restarted, ended again. There's a deal, there's no deal, there's a deal again. The strait is open, it's closed, they closed it, we closed it, France closed it. He's DROWNING, and he knows it. He's spiraling out in real… — Bill the Beaver (@TrueNorthStr0ng) April 20, 2026

7.

Does Trump not know the Republicans control both The Senate and The House? pic.twitter.com/nK0UqCpdvo — Nancy Ruth Gorelo (@GoreloRuth98405) April 20, 2026

8.

Orange Pedophile controls all three aspects of government and doesn't listen to any democrat. His shitshow is his shitshow of his own incompetent making. https://t.co/WVK9TDmqIu — Timothy Dowling (@TimothyDowling) April 20, 2026

9.