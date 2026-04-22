US donald trump iran war

Trump blamed the Democrats for the US failing to get a deal with Iran, and an inconvenient truth entered the chat

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 22nd, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Just so we’re all clear, Donald Trump has never been responsible for anything that’s gone wrong.

High prices at the petrol pumps? Biden! Losing the 2020 election? Biden and Obama! Cheating on all three wives? That was probably Bill Clinton’s fault.

He’s now trying to lay his administration’s failure to get a new peace deal with Iran squarely at the feet of the Democrats.

The accusation came, of course, in a Truth Social rant.

Twitter was having none of it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2