Donald Trump claims he could have won Vietnam ‘very quickly’ – 15 epic comebacks from which there was no hiding place

Politics donald trump Iran iraq

Donald Trump wants everyone to know that he ends wars. The number of wars he’s ended in his short (yet tedious) Presidency fluctuates, but it usually hovers around 8 or so.

Now he’s revising history to solve wars that have already been solved. Only he claims he could’ve done it faster. And better.

Here is Trump on the phone with CNBC, claiming that he would’ve handled Vietnam and Iraq much better than previous presidents.

Trump: “I would’ve won Vietnam very quickly if I were president. Look at Venezuela. I took it over in 45 minutes.” pic.twitter.com/tH2g9kEB8u — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 21, 2026

Aren’t words fun when you can just say anything you want about anything and pretend it’s real?

Unfortunately for the President, a lot of people have a very specific memory about him and Vietnam. It came up time and again in the replies. See if you can spot the theme here.

1.

He got five military deferments for a fake ailment he didn’t have so that he didn’t have to serve and Vietnam. So he can shut the fuck up and sit the fuck down. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) April 21, 2026

2.

President Bone Spurs is a genius military strategist, he tells himself so all the time. — (@LucifersTweetz) April 21, 2026

3.

Sad that his bone spurs kept him out of such an easy war! https://t.co/6qQZkex6wd — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) April 21, 2026

4.

Donald Trump dodged the draft to fight in Vietnam but he’s sure he would’ve done a better job. This kind of arrogance is exactly how America keeps getting stuck in long, bloody wars. We need real leadership and a plan and a goal to end this war in Iran, and he has none of it. https://t.co/SftECejMux — Captain Mark Kelly (@CaptMarkKelly) April 22, 2026

5.

A clear sign of early onset prefrontal dementia: “delusions of grandeur—a grandiose, false belief in one’s own superiority, wealth, or power—can emerge as the frontal lobes, responsible for judgment and executive function, degenerate.” https://t.co/WJ6XXUPvvU — Robert Barnes (@barnes_law) April 21, 2026

6.

I’m Not sure bringing up Vietnam is the move. https://t.co/ew99awKdpA — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) April 21, 2026

7.