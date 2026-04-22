Politics donald trump Iran iraq

Donald Trump claims he could have won Vietnam ‘very quickly’ – 15 epic comebacks from which there was no hiding place

Saul Hutson. Updated April 22nd, 2026

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Donald Trump wants everyone to know that he ends wars. The number of wars he’s ended in his short (yet tedious) Presidency fluctuates, but it usually hovers around 8 or so.

Now he’s revising history to solve wars that have already been solved. Only he claims he could’ve done it faster. And better.

Here is Trump on the phone with CNBC, claiming that he would’ve handled Vietnam and Iraq much better than previous presidents.

Aren’t words fun when you can just say anything you want about anything and pretend it’s real?

Unfortunately for the President, a lot of people have a very specific memory about him and Vietnam. It came up time and again in the replies. See if you can spot the theme here.

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