US kash patel

Kash Patel called a reporter a liar for asking about something confirmed by his own lawsuit, and the facepalms were visible from space – 17 blunt takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 22nd, 2026

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The current FBI Director, Kash Patel, has taken out a lawsuit against the Atlantic magazine, after they published a story alleging drunkenness at work and unexplained absences, both of which he vehemently denies.

The Atlantic insists it has several trustworthy sources for the story, and is refusing to back down – forcing Patel to go to disclosure, which is truly going to be a great day for the popcorn salespeople.

On Tuesday, Patel addressed the press, theoretically to fill in details of the federal indictment of the Southern Poverty Law Center in Alabama on charges of fraud, but reporters were keen to press him on the Atlantic’s allegations.

NBC’s Ryan Reilly, raised the issue of Patel’s problem logging in on April 10, which his own legal team confirmed in the lawsuit. Watch how he reacted.

“The problem with you and your baseless reporting is that is an absolute lie … I was never locked out of my systems.”

“Your lawsuit says the opposite. The lawsuit that you filed says that directly.”

If Patel had hoped his response would put the issue to bed, he was sadly mistaken. Or hilariously, depending on your point of view.

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