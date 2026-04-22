Kash Patel called a reporter a liar for asking about something confirmed by his own lawsuit, and the facepalms were visible from space – 17 blunt takedowns

US kash patel

The current FBI Director, Kash Patel, has taken out a lawsuit against the Atlantic magazine, after they published a story alleging drunkenness at work and unexplained absences, both of which he vehemently denies.

FBI Director Kash Patel Files $250 Million Lawsuit Against The Atlantic Over Article on Alleged 'Excessive Drinking and Unexplained Absences' https://t.co/9ue9Bc5ayd — Mediaite (@Mediaite) April 20, 2026

The Atlantic insists it has several trustworthy sources for the story, and is refusing to back down – forcing Patel to go to disclosure, which is truly going to be a great day for the popcorn salespeople.

Statement from The Atlantic: pic.twitter.com/ZoIldjSbzl — The Atlantic Communications (@TheAtlanticPR) April 20, 2026

Sure sex is great. But have you heard there will be discovery in the Patel – The Atlantic lawsuit? — AntifaPuddin’Pop (@Andie00471) April 21, 2026

On Tuesday, Patel addressed the press, theoretically to fill in details of the federal indictment of the Southern Poverty Law Center in Alabama on charges of fraud, but reporters were keen to press him on the Atlantic’s allegations.

NBC’s Ryan Reilly, raised the issue of Patel’s problem logging in on April 10, which his own legal team confirmed in the lawsuit. Watch how he reacted.

REPORTER: Can you explain the computer log in issue? Your lawsuit contends you were not able to log into the system KASH PATEL: Let's have a survey. How many of you people believe that's true? REPORTER: Did you communicate with anyone you thought you were fired? PATEL: It's an… pic.twitter.com/t9zdhS7qmb — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 21, 2026

“The problem with you and your baseless reporting is that is an absolute lie … I was never locked out of my systems.” “Your lawsuit says the opposite. The lawsuit that you filed says that directly.”

If Patel had hoped his response would put the issue to bed, he was sadly mistaken. Or hilariously, depending on your point of view.

1.

WOAH: At a press conference today, FBI Director Kash Patel was asked about The Atlantic's reporting that he was locked out of his government systems on April 10. His response: "I was never locked out of my systems. Anybody who says the opposite is lying." His own $250 million… pic.twitter.com/jjmuCCVT9P — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) April 21, 2026

2.

A reporter completely breaks FBI Director Kash Patel. After Patel screams and calls the journalist a liar, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche literally has to step in like a babysitter to scold the press for being rude. Washington officials are terrified of basic questions. pic.twitter.com/UuJuXEtm3p — Furkan Gözükara (@FurkanGozukara) April 21, 2026

3.

He’s spiraling so fucking bad. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) April 21, 2026

4.

“….And then he contradicted his own lawsuit!” pic.twitter.com/OEccJ6veoX — Jay D (@JayD73256583468) April 21, 2026

5.

BREAKING: FBI to install breathalyzer on Director Kash Patel’s computer. https://t.co/kMvBGLi9cn pic.twitter.com/sgdZDv6Pea — GAZETTE (@FrancisWegner) April 21, 2026

6.

🚨FIREWORKS just erupted at the Trump stooges' press conference announcing charges against the SPLC. Todd Blanche jumped in to bail out Kash Patel as he had a total meltdown when a reporter asked him about the latest BOMBSHELL article in The Atlantic magazine. Total chaos. pic.twitter.com/Oydcpuy1ok — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) April 21, 2026

7.

*sniff* I don’t care what the lawsuit that I filed says!!! It doesn’t matter cause I just now decided It’s a lie!!! *sniff* And don’t report that I’m mad, bro I’m not mad. *sniff* pic.twitter.com/Nr3xnlFLEc — Hadley Sheley (@HadleySheley) April 21, 2026

8.

When you’re defending yourself you’re losing https://t.co/qWbwjDXgIe — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) April 22, 2026

9.