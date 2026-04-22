Liz Truss has labelled Donald Trump a ‘very good president’, in case you were wondering what’s the worst recommendation in the world

Politics donald trump Liz Truss

We cross now to the 49-day prime minister, conspiracy theorist, and gleeful cheerleader for all things Maga, Liz Truss, who – presumably because they know stupid = clicks – is still getting her bum on the political commentary seats on a regular basis.

On Tuesday, she spoke to LBC’s Tom Swarbrick, who did a good job of looking as though he was taking her seriously.

Here’s what she told him.

'If we had Kamala Harris, the West would be facing a very serious crisis…' Former Prime Minister @trussliz lauds Trump as ‘a very good President’, praising his handling of the Iran war. pic.twitter.com/oPQ5055sh9 — LBC (@LBC) April 21, 2026

It’s lucky we didn’t have Kamala Harris in the White House, then, because Heaven forbid we should be in some sort of crisis, such as a war in the Middle East, a looming global recession caused by oil prices, and a president who has (by some accounts) already asked for the nuclear codes.

The consensus was that a recommendation from Liz Truss would have the same effect as meeting her did on the late Queen.

1.

I'm gonna go out on a limb and say if Liz Truss says you're doing a good job running a country, you're probably not https://t.co/EStDnueNXB — Tharries (@TharriesYT) April 21, 2026

2.

Someone needs to stage an intervention. The delusions are out of control https://t.co/svf5amSC9u — the northlondonhippy (@nthlondonhippy) April 21, 2026

3.

Praise from Truss is like Vance turning up to support your election. — TontKowalski (@Tontkowalski) April 21, 2026

4.

50 day Truss shouldn’t be invited on to speak about anything pic.twitter.com/daGJ3QbRke — mrsG? (@tisbeth2025) April 21, 2026

5.

And we’re not in a serious crisis now? Why is this woman given a media platform? She should be sectioned. — Miranda McArthur (@MirandaMcA35265) April 21, 2026

6.

Can’t believe Swarbrick didn’t push back on Truss’s blatant lies If Mango Mussolini hadn’t ended US involvement in the JCPOA deal which Obama signed as well as Iran, Russia, the EU, China, France and Germany, uranium would still be at 3%. Last year it was 60% post “obliteration” pic.twitter.com/S7lWuFjA9a — Berry Mory LLB (Hons) (@berry_mory) April 21, 2026

7.

Lunatic Lizz Truss is still a member of the conservative party is well and truly compromised by Trump and thus Putin. The conservatives are not working for the UK but Trump. https://t.co/mljxTmlJTG — Grim Creeper (@OrkReaper) April 21, 2026

8.

Truss displaying the sound judgement for which she's famous https://t.co/hqL9w2lNBL — First Forensic (@firstforensic3) April 21, 2026

9.

You wonder how serious journalism died in the West? Look no further than this shameless display by this so-called presenter. You had the worst British prime minister on your show and you sat there with her like she's your pal. What a shame. LBC should be ashamed of itself. — Adua Sam (@Aduray360) April 21, 2026

10.

Says the former PM that governed the UK for 49 days 😂 nobody cares! https://t.co/kZeuRKGNHT — Carlos Amaral (@carlosgamaral) April 21, 2026

11.

Is she completely unaware of what is happening in the ME atm? She's batshit crazy…. — Plum #FBPE 🇺🇦💙🇺🇦 (@Plumdamsel) April 22, 2026

12.

She's working for cpac and I never want to see her at the cenatph ever again she's a traitor — Frances (@Frances82281189) April 21, 2026

13.

Never knowingly right – completely with the run of play. — TontKowalski (@Tontkowalski) April 21, 2026

14.

Liz Truss wouldn’t be able to point out Iran on a map, what does she know about war? — Rob (@Rob__Friar) April 21, 2026

15.

'Former [SUPPLY] Prime Minister Liz Truss backs Trump over Iran war'. If ever a kiss of death or curse was needed, eh? — Lord Nelson (@LordN33lson) April 21, 2026

To put it another way –

Liz the Lettuce is completely off her stalk ! https://t.co/GVfqvdIcse — Political Spider (@polispider) April 21, 2026

READ MORE

You don’t have to like Keir Starmer to enjoy these 15 clapbacks at Liz Truss for kissing up to Trump over that Churchill barb

Source LBC Image Screengrab, Wikimedia Commons