Politics donald trump Liz Truss

Liz Truss has labelled Donald Trump a ‘very good president’, in case you were wondering what’s the worst recommendation in the world

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 22nd, 2026

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We cross now to the 49-day prime minister, conspiracy theorist, and gleeful cheerleader for all things Maga, Liz Truss, who – presumably because they know stupid = clicks – is still getting her bum on the political commentary seats on a regular basis.

On Tuesday, she spoke to LBC’s Tom Swarbrick, who did a good job of looking as though he was taking her seriously.

Here’s what she told him.

It’s lucky we didn’t have Kamala Harris in the White House, then, because Heaven forbid we should be in some sort of crisis, such as a war in the Middle East, a looming global recession caused by oil prices, and a president who has (by some accounts) already asked for the nuclear codes.

The consensus was that a recommendation from Liz Truss would have the same effect as meeting her did on the late Queen.

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To put it another way –

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Source LBC Image Screengrab, Wikimedia Commons