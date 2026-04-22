Weird World AI conspiracy theories

Matt Le Tissier just had a furious row with an AI bot about chemtrails and as a snapshot of where we are now, it’s hard to beat

John Plunkett. Updated April 22nd, 2026

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It’s an ever more uncertain, bewildering and frankly terrifying world right now. Is social media to blame? Not 100%, obviously, just mostly, we reckon.

And if you want a snapshot of the state we find ourselves in now, look no further than footballer turned conspiracy cheerleader Matt Le Tissier, who’s just had a furious row with an AI bot about chemtrails. On Twitter because … where else?

NGL, that’s the first time we’ve ever felt sympathy for an AI.

And while we search for the button to double down on that interplanetary SOS distress signal, these people surely said it best.

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