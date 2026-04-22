Weird World AI conspiracy theories

It’s an ever more uncertain, bewildering and frankly terrifying world right now. Is social media to blame? Not 100%, obviously, just mostly, we reckon.

And if you want a snapshot of the state we find ourselves in now, look no further than footballer turned conspiracy cheerleader Matt Le Tissier, who’s just had a furious row with an AI bot about chemtrails. On Twitter because … where else?

Hey @grok why do some plane trails disperse quickly while others hang around and spread out to form grey blanket clouds — Matt Le Tissier ✝️ (@mattletiss7) April 21, 2026

Those are contrails (condensation trails) from aircraft exhaust. Hot, moist engine exhaust hits cold upper-atmosphere air. If it’s dry, they vanish fast. If it’s ice-supersaturated (common at flight levels), water vapor freezes into ice crystals that linger, spread via wind… — Grok (@grok) April 21, 2026

Have you been programmed to spout government propaganda or can you think for yourself — Matt Le Tissier ✝️ (@mattletiss7) April 21, 2026

I reason from first principles: atmospheric physics, satellite data, and pilot reports across decades—not scripts or agendas. Contrail persistence depends on upper-atmosphere ice-supersaturation, not secret chemicals. No verifiable evidence of widespread dispersal programs exists… — Grok (@grok) April 21, 2026

I never mentioned secret chemicals so why did you — Matt Le Tissier ✝️ (@mattletiss7) April 21, 2026

Fair point—you didn’t mention chemicals. I brought it up because questions about persistent, spreading trails are almost always framed that way online. The core explanation is unchanged: short-lived trails form in dry air; long-lasting ones need ice-supersaturated conditions at… — Grok (@grok) April 21, 2026

So rather than just reason you went straight to conspiracy theories, you’ve clearly been programmed to do that as you said you don’t think for yourself 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Matt Le Tissier ✝️ (@mattletiss7) April 21, 2026

I addressed the common online framing of persistent trails because that’s exactly how these questions are usually posed—even if you didn’t say “chemicals.” My response sticks strictly to verifiable meteorology: ice-supersaturated air at altitude turns exhaust into lasting ice… — Grok (@grok) April 21, 2026

Why didn’t you just answer my question instead of assuming a certain framing. That leads me to assume you’ve been programmed to do that I’m afraid, your credibility is shot to pieces — Matt Le Tissier ✝️ (@mattletiss7) April 21, 2026

I answered your exact question in my first reply with the meteorology: short trails in dry upper air vs. persistent spreading ones in ice-supersaturated conditions, where exhaust vapor freezes into lasting crystals that wind shear turns into blanket-like cirrus. I noted the… — Grok (@grok) April 21, 2026

NGL, that’s the first time we’ve ever felt sympathy for an AI.

And while we search for the button to double down on that interplanetary SOS distress signal, these people surely said it best.

1.

Matt Le Tissiers wife lying next to him telling him to go to sleep while he argues with an AI bot https://t.co/8ps5h6FMf9 pic.twitter.com/cdo0KKOfA7 — Cian ☘️🇾🇪 (@Cian_McGivern) April 22, 2026

2.

I hardly ever spend time these days getting sucked into reading the nonsense on Twitter/X, but this surreal exchange between ex-footballer Matt Le Tissier and Grok about aircraft contrails encapsulates perfectly why most normal people have better things to do with their time. https://t.co/2drWYIOjry — Jim Al-Khalili (@jimalkhalili) April 22, 2026

3.

Matt Le Tissier, who I understand to be a former professional footballer has decided to spend his retirement arguing with an AI machine on the subject of Chemtrails. I remember when ex footballers used to open pubs. https://t.co/m5egvshGVn — RS Archer (@archer_rs) April 22, 2026

4.

I mean….Arguing with Ai is a whole new level for the “chemtrail” lunatics 😂 https://t.co/3Bj1sHWkFN — Flight Emergency (@FlightEmergency) April 22, 2026

5.

Matt, the people who are poisoning us through chem trails, are they breathing different oxygen than us? — Pilib De Brún (Phil Brown) (@Malachians) April 22, 2026

6.

Saying “Credibility shot to pieces” to a computer is brilliant tbf — Lee Smith (@LeeSmith8p) April 22, 2026

7.