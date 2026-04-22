This argument between Joe Rogan and Bernie Sanders about climate change epitomizes why it’s impossible to reason with Magas

Politics bernie sanders climate change Joe rogan

We must learn from history. Even if it’s an archival clip from the Joe Rogan podcast.

The host of that podcast, who looks like a big toe squirming out of a hole in a sock in front of a microphone, brings up climate change during this classic clip with guest Bernie Sanders.

Rogan then references an article in the Washington Post. He references the headline and absolutely none of the rest of the article. He also pulls up a graph on the big screen in his studio while interrupting Bernie before he has a chance to refute the claims.

Joe Rogan pushes back on Bernie Sanders over “climate change.” Sanders: “It ain’t a hoax. I think the last ten years have been the warmest on record…” Rogan: “Did you see the WaPo piece? … Essentially, they found that we’re in a cooling period…”pic.twitter.com/0kloTrW5oN — Resist the Mainstream (@ResisttheMS) April 20, 2026

Not a lot will get done if only one side can talk and misrepresent the information. But that’s how Rogan rolls on every topic.

Some of the comments on Twitter don’t offer up much hope of breaking through to the other side, either.

Bernie…still trying to sell the crazy. — Sounds Of Silence (@csiaudio7) April 20, 2026

Bernie lied! Bill gates is causing this shit with cloud seeding and weather manipulation etc! We need to get rid of Bill! 😡 that will fix global warming! — Shauno 🐦 (@curingdercums2) April 20, 2026

At least there were also plenty of face palms in the replies trying to fight the urge to give up on reaching across the aisle.

1.

Proof joe doesn’t read anything past the headline. pic.twitter.com/U3QJewe0Do — Skidoo (@Skidoo45469) April 20, 2026

2.

“Resist the mainstream” homie there is no one more mainstream than dumb fuck Rogan. — Skidoo (@Skidoo45469) April 20, 2026

3.

Except that the Washington Post article refutes Joe’s talking point. — Hail (Mr.) Satan! ⚾️🏈 (@Abusoru) April 20, 2026

4.

Perfect example of an extremely stupid guy who thinks he’s smart. Don’t know how to argue with people who don’t understand why what Joe Rogan is saying has nothing to do with climate change. https://t.co/UMd8IN6PtX — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) April 20, 2026

5.

‘Actually Bernie, you’re wrong – here’s an article I didn’t read in full that proves me wrong, but I’m going to dishonestly aggregate the findings’. Fuck Joe Rogan’s dumb bald ass. https://t.co/VorOBSEhTo — Mike (@themessychef30) April 21, 2026

6.

We are in the midst of an ecological collapse. But who gaf am I right? https://t.co/nF5O4mFR9s — HELLION (@sophiathehell) April 20, 2026

7.

These evil solar farmer fucks are trying to destroy the humble oil baron just trying to make a living and it’s honestly disgusting and rude https://t.co/heVYQfGsUo — Joe Medina (@hamburger_news) April 20, 2026

8.

9.

Big baby brain Joe look at da pwetty gwaph at da beginning of da article and saw dat it go down so uhh all da cwimate scientist is wong!! Meanwhile you read the shit and it clearly says that the planet is heating. — willie (@Squillberto) April 20, 2026

10.

Rogan is just another right wing moron too stupid to read a chart. — Ace McLoud (@Dooderoo) April 20, 2026

11.

Joe is so dense, he doesn’t realize he’s making the point that man-made climate change is real. The earth is in a little ice age, cooling period where it should be cooling, but despite that global temperatures are still on the rise. That means there are other factors at play! — WhinyTortoise (@Whiny_Tortoise) April 21, 2026

12.

The scientist who did this research came out and said Rogan cherry picked one aspect and is wrong interpretation of what they found. They found our spike IS CAUSED by human induced climate change. Extremely dishonest of Rogan and you morons gobble it up bc it’s what u do — Jake Pittard (@jaketrapped) April 21, 2026

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Source: Twitter @ResisttheMS