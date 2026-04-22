Politics bernie sanders climate change Joe rogan

This argument between Joe Rogan and Bernie Sanders about climate change epitomizes why it’s impossible to reason with Magas

Saul Hutson. Updated April 22nd, 2026

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We must learn from history. Even if it’s an archival clip from the Joe Rogan podcast.

The host of that podcast, who looks like a big toe squirming out of a hole in a sock in front of a microphone, brings up climate change during this classic clip with guest Bernie Sanders.

Rogan then references an article in the Washington Post. He references the headline and absolutely none of the rest of the article. He also pulls up a graph on the big screen in his studio while interrupting Bernie before he has a chance to refute the claims.

Not a lot will get done if only one side can talk and misrepresent the information. But that’s how Rogan rolls on every topic.

Some of the comments on Twitter don’t offer up much hope of breaking through to the other side, either.

At least there were also plenty of face palms in the replies trying to fight the urge to give up on reaching across the aisle.

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Source: Twitter @ResisttheMS