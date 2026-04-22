25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week
Happy Hump Day to all who celebrate the Wednesday crossing of the working week’s halfway point, and welcome – or welcome back – to our weekly round-up of the funny stuff that caught our eye on Bluesky.
There’s something for most comedic tastes here, so we reckon you’ll find something to tickle your fancy.
1.
Telling another cowboy to stand down:
— Alasdair Beckett-King (@misterabk.bsky.social) April 18, 2026 at 2:44 PM
2.
They really should've called male frogs 'dadpoles'
— FᎪᎢ ᏩᎪNᎠᎪᏞF (@sofarrsogud.bsky.social) April 19, 2026 at 7:42 PM
3.
Oh I absolutely would
— Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman.bsky.social) April 19, 2026 at 9:00 PM
4.
I’m sorry, you’re telling me Dungeness isn’t in Scotland. Are you high? It’s the most Scottish sounding place I’ve ever heard of. Get it moved! x
— BUCKERS (@deathofbuckley.bsky.social) April 19, 2026 at 9:00 PM
5.
“You’ll be able to tap a button and get a single onion delivered from your local Spar within an hour”
— Matt Oakley (@mattoakleymojo.bsky.social) April 19, 2026 at 8:56 PM
6.
“Feud with the Pope” is BACK as a likely Wikipedia section heading after a 400-year gap.
— Ken Jennings (@kenjennings.bsky.social) April 19, 2026 at 7:06 PM
7.
Last week, a gentleman returned this rather dilapidated copy of this famous book to us after 50 years. He had found it in his attic!
Presumably this means there is a pristine copy somewhere in our libraries….
— Hull Libraries (@hulllibraries.bsky.social) April 20, 2026 at 11:10 AM
8.
<sniff> <sniff> No. Don’t tell me. Smells a bit like… a plastic bag caught in a tree? No, wait: is it the whiff of people complaining about Gen Z? No, hang on — it’s the heady waft of someone going too fast on an e-scooter and nearly hitting you, isn’t it? No? Oh. OK. Is it Laura Kuenssberg?
— Jason Hazeley (@jasonhazeley.bsky.social) April 20, 2026 at 6:37 PM
9.
“GUYS! WAKE UP! SOME DUDE JUST ATE CARL!”
— Uncle Duke (@uncleduke1969.bsky.social) April 20, 2026 at 7:30 PM
10.
My soulmate is out there finishing fries that could’ve been shared with me
11.
DENTIST: Have you been flossing?
ME: Have you?
DENTIST: (sweating) THIS ISN’T ABOUT ME!
— Tommytoughstuff (@tommytoughstuff.bsky.social) April 21, 2026 at 3:41 PM
12.
There’s little that can reduce you to tears quite so exquisitely as the right piece of music at just the right time.
That said, a well timed football to the testicles does come close though.
— bacon popsicle 💦 (@gupton68.bsky.social) April 20, 2026 at 1:22 PM