25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week

Social Media Bluesky

Happy Hump Day to all who celebrate the Wednesday crossing of the working week’s halfway point, and welcome – or welcome back – to our weekly round-up of the funny stuff that caught our eye on Bluesky.

There’s something for most comedic tastes here, so we reckon you’ll find something to tickle your fancy.

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“You’ll be able to tap a button and get a single onion delivered from your local Spar within an hour” [image or embed] — Matt Oakley (@mattoakleymojo.bsky.social) April 19, 2026 at 8:56 PM

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“Feud with the Pope” is BACK as a likely Wikipedia section heading after a 400-year gap. — Ken Jennings (@kenjennings.bsky.social) April 19, 2026 at 7:06 PM

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Last week, a gentleman returned this rather dilapidated copy of this famous book to us after 50 years. He had found it in his attic!

Presumably this means there is a pristine copy somewhere in our libraries…. [image or embed] — Hull Libraries (@hulllibraries.bsky.social) April 20, 2026 at 11:10 AM

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<sniff> <sniff> No. Don’t tell me. Smells a bit like… a plastic bag caught in a tree? No, wait: is it the whiff of people complaining about Gen Z? No, hang on — it’s the heady waft of someone going too fast on an e-scooter and nearly hitting you, isn’t it? No? Oh. OK. Is it Laura Kuenssberg? [image or embed] — Jason Hazeley (@jasonhazeley.bsky.social) April 20, 2026 at 6:37 PM

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My soulmate is out there finishing fries that could’ve been shared with me — Daisy (@daisy91.bsky.social) April 20, 2026 at 3:12 PM

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