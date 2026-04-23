Politics King Charles III Reform UK

A Reform government would compel all schools to fly the Union Flag and display a picture of the King – 17 less than enthusiastic replies

David Harris. Updated April 23rd, 2026

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Ok, so the UK may not be doing terribly well at the moment. Rising fuel prices, inflation increasing, long NHS waiting lists and the increasingly bleak prospects of our young ‘uns to be able to ever afford a house of their own.

But it’s reassuring to see that at least one political party has their priorities sorted. Reform UK have vowed to make everything better by forcing all schools to fly the Union Flag and display a picture of the King. Hooray!

Here’s the rather giddy announcement from Reform chairman and tax evader avoider, Richard Tice.

Brings a tear to the eye. Just maybe not in the way it was intended to.

To the replies!

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