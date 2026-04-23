A Reform government would compel all schools to fly the Union Flag and display a picture of the King – 17 less than enthusiastic replies

Politics King Charles III Reform UK

Ok, so the UK may not be doing terribly well at the moment. Rising fuel prices, inflation increasing, long NHS waiting lists and the increasingly bleak prospects of our young ‘uns to be able to ever afford a house of their own.

But it’s reassuring to see that at least one political party has their priorities sorted. Reform UK have vowed to make everything better by forcing all schools to fly the Union Flag and display a picture of the King. Hooray!

Here’s the rather giddy announcement from Reform chairman and tax evader avoider, Richard Tice.

Reform will require schools to fly Union Flag & display a picture of the King Common sense patriotism https://t.co/IAha2TCTcM — Richard Tice MP 🇬🇧 (@TiceRichard) April 22, 2026

Brings a tear to the eye. Just maybe not in the way it was intended to.

To the replies!

1.

If everyone was as patriotic as Richard Tice, there would be no money for any public services. pic.twitter.com/JiIumFGtfG — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) April 22, 2026

2.

Where else are school's forced to display the picture of their leader? Next you will be asking for a pledge of allegiance. pic.twitter.com/8z06VApeOf — Faultline Media (@faultline_media) April 22, 2026

3.

Yea, buy Flags, who needs books & pencils. The Teachers can buy them if the Kids need them. ! — Clainy (@Clainy6) April 22, 2026

4.

Yeah let’s forget the chronic underfunding schools have and go straight into 1984 — democracy inc (@democracyinc1) April 23, 2026

5.

Do Reform voters really want their children to grow up learning to be servants to “their betters”? — Ryder 🇮🇪 🇪🇺 (@Ryder56004614) April 22, 2026

6.

CULT Portrait of the King and Union Jack for every school, says Reform https://t.co/HMe6shZ6pM via @DailyMail — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) April 22, 2026

7.

Richard presumably proudly flies the Jersey flag where (according to The Times) you'll find his company profits resting; away from the taxman.

Who'd probably only fritter away the reputed £900k on fripperies like schools, hospitals & defence. pic.twitter.com/sb6GY2Zyu2 — Colm Nugent (@Wigapedia) April 22, 2026

8.

Here we go again.

More performative, virtue signalling tripe.

Boring…#ReformCult pic.twitter.com/A8I1qHNbUb — April Dwyer (@apes147) April 22, 2026

9.