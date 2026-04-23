Karoline Leavitt blamed Joe Biden for a discount airline facing bankruptcy and these 15 comebacks were simply business class

Politics joe biden Karoline Leavitt spirit airlines

When it comes to blaming other people for their problems, nobody does it better than the current White House.

The most recent scapegoating moment came from Karoline Leavitt.

The US Press Secretary was asked about bailing out fledgling Spirit Airlines which currently faces the very real threat of bankruptcy and is turning to the Trump administration for help.

Leavitt immediately turned to page one of the Trump playbook, skipping away from an answer and directly into an attack on former President Joe Biden.

Leavitt says Biden is to blame for Spirit Airlines’ troubles pic.twitter.com/m0HFcrD7Yk — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 22, 2026

Accountability does not come easy to this administration.

Not only did nobody believed Leavitt’s explanation, they were insulted by her approach to ducking the actual question.

1.

This makes no sense https://t.co/uG4vMjipFK — Jared Shult (@jared_shult) April 22, 2026

2.

They’ll blame Biden for the next 3 years until Trump’s out of office. — Vince Wilson (@VinceWilsonShow) April 22, 2026

3.

It’s time to play the Trump Administration’s favorite game, “BLAME JOE BIDEN.” He was sleepy, but also a genius mastermind who created every problem ever. — Chris Robinson (@ChrisRobinsonNJ) April 22, 2026

4.

get a new schtick, lady !! https://t.co/aXO69Kjo7E — nazzo (@nazzobetweeting) April 22, 2026

5.

She’s an absolute joke https://t.co/1iIMUdEePO — Exposing Clay Travis (@ExposingClay) April 22, 2026

6.

Find a different scapegoat lady, Joe Biden is retired. https://t.co/v50LpBEmci — that sarcastic jewnicorn 🩷💛🩵🪬🦄 🎗️ (@carly_dani_) April 22, 2026

7.

Biden made people too wealthy to fly shitty Spirit Airlines? — Politics Sloth 🧦🌐🇬🇷🇺🇸 (#1 reply guy) (@SockDemFan) April 22, 2026

8.