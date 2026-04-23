Politics joe biden Karoline Leavitt spirit airlines

Karoline Leavitt blamed Joe Biden for a discount airline facing bankruptcy and these 15 comebacks were simply business class

Saul Hutson. Updated April 23rd, 2026

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When it comes to blaming other people for their problems, nobody does it better than the current White House.

The most recent scapegoating moment came from Karoline Leavitt.

The US Press Secretary was asked about bailing out fledgling Spirit Airlines which currently faces the very real threat of bankruptcy and is turning to the Trump administration for help.

Leavitt immediately turned to page one of the Trump playbook, skipping away from an answer and directly into an attack on former President Joe Biden.

Accountability does not come easy to this administration.

Not only did nobody believed Leavitt’s explanation, they were insulted by her approach to ducking the actual question.

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