A celebrity real estate agent predicts we’ll all have AI robots with Michelin-star chef skills and medical expertise in 10 years – 18 generous servings of chinny reckon

Celebrity AI Influencers

You may be familiar with the multi-millionaire celebrity estate agent Jason Oppenheim, who – with his twin brother Brett – is featured on Selling Sunset and Selling the OC.

The twins recently appeared on the Iced Coffee Hour podcast, where they discussed the future of AI.

Jason Oppenheim reveals EVERYONE will be able to afford private chefs, maids, the best healthcare in 10 years due to AI👀 “Everyone within 10 to 15 years will have a Michelin star chef, a maid, babysitter, a dentist, and the best physician in the world” pic.twitter.com/4fJ93ENpIf — The Iced Coffee Hour (@TheICHpodcast) April 20, 2026

“Probably everyone within 10 to 15 years will have a Michelin star chef, a maid, a babysitter, a dentist, a physician, and I’m meaning the best physician in the world. So, literally someone who’s poor today will have the best health care on planet Earth. A babysitter, a driver.” “I think what he means by this is like a humanoid robot that can do anything or a couple that are not very expensive. I think it’ll be 20 years. But either way, in the scheme of human civilization, it’s the blink of an eye.”

Sounds like somebody’s been listening to Elon Musk a bit too much, if you ask us. The scepticism was visible from SpaceX.

1.

Will the maid have a maid? Will the maids maid have a maid? In 10 years will everyone be employed as a maid for someone else? https://t.co/WB2xiYugHS — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) April 21, 2026

2.

rich person who has money invested in ai: ai is going to be sooo amazing for everyone https://t.co/GqsHds2dei — matt (@mattxiv) April 20, 2026

3.

In 10 years there will be 100% unmixed Denisovan cannibals chasing you with blow dart guns as you scramble to try and climb over the wall of the last gated community with Blackwater private security https://t.co/s7dRUob2sZ — 🏖🦀TropicalHead4000🏝🐠 (@blockhead4000) April 21, 2026

4.

I’m willing to take the other side of this bet. And I’m not a bettor… https://t.co/1wE79R6pgJ — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) April 21, 2026

5.

Tech people have a really hard time understanding that status hierarchies are zero sum https://t.co/XpiY5RJss3 — Disgraced Propagandist (@DisgracedProp) April 21, 2026

6.

This is the fucking dumbest shit I have ever heard. If you believe a word of this you deserve to be broke. — Luke Johansson (@LMJofficially) April 20, 2026

7.

Silicon Valley wants to charge you $20 a month to use the AC in your car but sure ok https://t.co/ZvhxymkNyB — Silicon Valley Fodder (@Playerinthgame) April 21, 2026

8.

Lol, no. The lies are out of this world with this crap. There is literally zero chance we triple our energy output in a decade that would allow for this. https://t.co/Z1TxjGCTbT — Paul (@WomanDefiner) April 21, 2026

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