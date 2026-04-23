Celebrity AI Influencers

A celebrity real estate agent predicts we’ll all have AI robots with Michelin-star chef skills and medical expertise in 10 years – 18 generous servings of chinny reckon

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 23rd, 2026

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You may be familiar with the multi-millionaire celebrity estate agent Jason Oppenheim, who – with his twin brother Brett – is featured on Selling Sunset and Selling the OC.

The twins recently appeared on the Iced Coffee Hour podcast, where they discussed the future of AI.

“Probably everyone within 10 to 15 years will have a Michelin star chef, a maid, a babysitter, a dentist, a physician, and I’m meaning the best physician in the world. So, literally someone who’s poor today will have the best health care on planet Earth. A babysitter, a driver.”

“I think what he means by this is like a humanoid robot that can do anything or a couple that are not very expensive. I think it’ll be 20 years. But either way, in the scheme of human civilization, it’s the blink of an eye.”

Sounds like somebody’s been listening to Elon Musk a bit too much, if you ask us. The scepticism was visible from SpaceX.

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