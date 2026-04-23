People shared the ‘most bizarre luxuries’ they have seen enjoyed by the super-rich – 17 proper jaw-droppers

Life AskReddit rich

They say money can’t buy you happiness, but that hasn’t ever stopped rich people from trying.

So exactly how far have the uber-wealthy pushed it in pursuit of joy?

Redditor u/LyraRayne went straight to the source when they asked:

People who have worked for the wealthy/rich, what is the most bizarre luxury you’ve heard of?

Hearing from the people who served the grotesquely wealthy delivered truly honest answers that weren’t clouded by shame or pride.

Here are some of the wildest rich people stories Reddit came back with.

1.

“I used to garden for a family that had an indoor figure skating rink in their house, complete with its own Zamboni.”

usetheforceluke1

2.

“He had a piano delivered to a hotel room in Paris so he could make his lesson, as his teacher traveled with him. In order to get the piano into the suite, it had to be hoisted by crane from the outside through a window that was temporarily removed. Paid for by him – well, actually the company he embezzled from.”

fregulayum

3.

“Pizza from a local joint in the Bay Area. Delivered to his yacht… off the coast of Costa Rica.

“I contacted the place, had them par-bake the pizzas. Took them to another place to blast-freeze them. Packed them in dry ice and chartered a plane to fly direct to CR. Sourced a pizza oven that went with the pizzas. Chartered a seaplane to fly it off the coast to deliver. $200 worth of pizza for $1.3m!”

mrwaltwhiteguy

4.

“Shipping their bedding to an Italian hotel from Canada because they can’t sleep on anything else.”

MiaYYZ

5.

“One summer in college I worked for a tree company. We were cutting down a few trees as part of a big landscaping project at a mansion in Greenwich, Connecticut.

“The place was huge. These people also had a house in Colorado, and there was a rock there that they wanted to add to the Connecticut project. So they paid for the engineers, crane, riggers, and trucking company to move this rock, about the size of a car, from Colorado to Connecticut. It was chained down on a flatbed and driven across the country. A rock. I was getting paid $4.40 an hour and had to buy my own safety gear.”

01310626

6.

“I had a patient who had an outdoor pool that was a bit bigger than the size of a standard LA Fitness pool.

“I remember seeing them during the winter, and they still had the pool in operating condition, no cover or anything. It was also heated, so you could literally see the steam coming out of the pool. The kicker? They said no one used it during the winter because it was too cold.”

Dmixta

7.

“Huge, fully kitted-out kitchen. Nothing to make food with (pots, pans, utensils) and two barren fridges.

“I was so excited to make some food in a pro-level home kitchen, but they didn’t even have salt… They had someone bring in 12 different varieties of salt before I started cooking that were purchased from a boutique. Oh, but the wine and spirit selection was top tier, lol.”

Vertoule

8.

“I’m a woodworker, so I need wood to make money. Dry wood specifically.

“I met someone who owns a different company and also a wood kiln. He has a 5-acre warehouse with stacks of rare wood worth millions. Some is endangered and can no longer be imported. He does not do woodworking. He bought it all as a precursor to a hobby he probably won’t do anything with. Some stacks are worth 100k a pop. The kicker: he wants to wholesale stuff I make without paying me up front for orders.”

Therootofitallww

9.

“A support yacht that follows their main yacht everywhere.”

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