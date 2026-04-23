This influencer entrepreneur had a top tip for wannabe millionaires everywhere and it was a most unfortunate schoolboy error – 14 high-earning takedowns

Life work

Like us you might not have come across @LeilaHormozi before.

She appears to be a Las Vegas based entrepreneur and influencer who has built up quite the fortune and had a tip for her Twitter followers who wanted to do something similiar.

Except that’s not quite right. And when we say not quite right, what we really mean is abject schoolboy error.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

99 more posts and you might stumble upon math — Dan (@KettlebellDan) April 18, 2026

2.

I agree with the motivational intent…but…this is the gambler’s fallacy dressed up as motivation. If each attempt is independent, trying 100 times doesn’t guarantee a win—it just gives you 100 chances. The math is 1 – (0.99)^100 ≈ 63%, not 100%. MATHS. 🤷‍♂️ — Catalyst Scientific Discoveries (@CatalystSciHQ) April 18, 2026

3.

Since the probability of a girl child is 1/2 you only need to have two kids to be guaranteed a girl. https://t.co/PkdOK1oYQ6 — Alex Tabarrok (@ATabarrok) April 19, 2026

4.

Right.. and if you flip a coin twice you’ll hit both heads and tails. — Good Morning Liberty (@GoodAMLiberty) April 19, 2026

5.

And if you try 200 times you have 200% chance of success, no? https://t.co/l7GzKpNPMC — Nassim Nicholas Taleb (@nntaleb) April 20, 2026

6.

If I have a dice and roll it 6 times am I guaranteed to roll the number 6 once? — JR (@John_R_Mitchell) April 19, 2026

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