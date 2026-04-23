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This influencer entrepreneur had a top tip for wannabe millionaires everywhere and it was a most unfortunate schoolboy error – 14 high-earning takedowns

Poke Reporter. Updated April 23rd, 2026

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Like us you might not have come across @LeilaHormozi before.

She appears to be a Las Vegas based entrepreneur and influencer who has built up quite the fortune and had a tip for her Twitter followers who wanted to do something similiar.

Except that’s not quite right. And when we say not quite right, what we really mean is abject schoolboy error.

And these people surely said it best.

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