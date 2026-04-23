Life english language

This 20-point guide why English is so hard to learn just went viral for reasons which will presumably become obvious

Poke Reporter. Updated April 23rd, 2026

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How hard it is to learn English? This hard, if this 20-point guide that just went viral on Twitter is any fink to go by.

It was posted by @simongerman600, who was born in Germany but now lives in Melbourne, Australia and, well, best have a read for yourself.

It had plenty of people nodding their heads in agreement.

Not everyone was buying it.

We’ll get back to you once we’ve mastered it.

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