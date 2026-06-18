What was ruined because too many people discovered it? – 17 hidden gems that got too popular for their own good

Round Ups r/AskReddit

Being into something that nobody knows about might make you sound like a hipster, but it’s better than the alternative. Once everyone knows about your favourite thing, it’s only a matter of time until the appeal wears off.

If you’ve ever been into a band that went mainstream, or found that your favourite beauty spot has been overrun with tourists, you’ll know this pain. Mansi63 wanted to learn more, so they put the following question to r/AskReddit:

‘What was ruined because too many people discovered it?’

Enjoy these top answers before everyone else discovers them…

1.

‘Early internet forums and communities that were chill until they got mainstream attention.’

-SolarSmileKit

2.

‘Literally thrift shops. They went from a source of necessity/deals to a viral little game with inflated prices.’

-Parada484

3.

‘A lot of nice quiet beaches got totally ruined once they started blowing up on social media’

-Elegant_Sentence_197

4.

‘A lady posted in r/cats about how she would call Purina every month and get $20-$30 in cat food coupons. I called the next day. I only received a few $1 coupons. Others were commenting that they were so overwhelmed they ran out of coupons. ‘Honestly she kinda ruined it for herself. LOL’

-majesticalexis

5.

‘That quiet hiking trail that used to feel like my own secret. Now it’s busier than the mall.’

-echeonightsky

6.

‘That hole in the wall taco spot near my old apartment, now there’s a 40 minute wait and they raised prices twice.’

-Quivnoa

7.

‘The internet. It used to feel like a collection of communities. Now it often feels like a collection of algorithms competing for your attention.’

-SpecialSurround8131

8.

‘Nerd Culture ‘I’m old enough to remember when going to a comic convention was a moderately populated affair with a shitload of places to buy back issues of key comic moments for a reasonable price. There were toys, video games, etc., but the focus was on comics. ‘Now when I go to Comic-Con I feel like I’m on a passenger train in India, and if I want the complete run of the Rutland Halloween Parade I’m paying similar prices to the first appearance of Superman. ‘(Don’t “aCkTualLy” about my hyperbole. I am exaggerating for effect.) ‘I honestly never expected nerd culture to become so mainstream.’

-Elegaic_Brood

9.