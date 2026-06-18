If you only see one scorching takedown of a sexist bigot today, make it this one

Social Media bigots

We cross now to the world of Twitter bigots, which – to be frank – has expanded considerably since October 2022. Can’t think why.

There we find Steve – Loverism__ – who had this not-exactly-hot take on what dyed hair means in women.

The owns were very entertaining – for everyone apart from Steve, presumably.

The biggest warning sign here isn’t colored hair, it’s a grown man using animal defense mechanisms to explain his dating failures. The theory falls apart when you realize women with neon hair are still getting dates and you’re still posting field notes. How’s mom’s basement? — 2centsforyou (@ButtItCounts) June 9, 2026

If women can't dye their hair because "poisonous animals are bright", then us males should dye our hair, wear pretty clothes and make-up, because just look at all these feathery fellas being colourful and pretty to attract ladies pic.twitter.com/VbO5mEmiiT — ️‍ (@PREDOMINEER) June 7, 2026

Or they like colour accessorising to the max! It's not always political. — Bepep (@BPepe87029) June 7, 2026

This response from @ma1ybe delivered the final crushing blow.

It’s not the first – or even the second – time this point has gone viral, which makes it all the more baffling that blokes like Steve keep administering those self burns.

1.

Imagine being this insecure about a girl with rainbow hair that you gotta bring evolutionary biology into it lmao. It's just hair dye, bro, it ain't that deep — Sky (@zenojames2) June 8, 2026

2.

Lolll let’s all trust this Casanova pic.twitter.com/LjynzzAJzx — Chris Leeper (@RoseBug_22) June 8, 2026

3.

@Loverism__ is not even 1% the "man" or "lover" he thinks he is. But fully stupid, yes, that he is. — Adam Lin Cooper (@AdamLinCooper1) June 9, 2026

4.

Perfect clapback. If the bright colours scare him off, the warning is doing exactly what it’s supposed to. Win-win. — D. (@Lush_Beauty1) June 7, 2026

5.

Bet he spent all morning coming up with that self-report — GroovyHorchata (@GroovyHorchata) June 8, 2026

6.

this is one of the most insane ratios i’ve ever seen https://t.co/bWeKZzwDy6 — Skylur️‍⚧️ (@skyedenson) June 7, 2026

7.

8.

Why are you trying to make me color my hair. https://t.co/Yv66TMntBN — Lexiv6 (@Lexiv6_) June 8, 2026

9.

See I just don’t get why men make such a big deal when women don’t fit their particular preferences?

Don’t like women with colorful hair, don’t date them! It’s literally that easy. — hiiii (@PotatoBug1989) June 7, 2026

10.

top ten reasons imma get vibrant hair when im on my own! too bad i have jet black hair, and i dont want to bleach it cause i worked hard to get my hair healthy https://t.co/Ob74m2PGWM — Keegan || SH3DTWT .⋆♱ (@keegan_doesbite) June 8, 2026

11.

So something that supposed to repel predators, repels Steve… pic.twitter.com/9P4HtVaUCg — MrFurball (@FurballGamer) June 8, 2026

12.

He thought he ate — Kiraaa (@dumbtwt7) June 7, 2026

13.

I almost liked a hate post (the original) because that rainbow hair is so beautiful OwO — Adis Eclipse (@DavidHe01338377) June 7, 2026

14.

15.

Not that the rainbow hair isnt pretty but oh god the black with several shades of brown is actually gorgeous. — ꜱᴋʏʙᴀɴᴇ `*ᵃʷ*ˊ (@_Skybane73_) June 7, 2026

SpeakOutSister had this to add.

Bless their heart if they think most women's hair colour is natural — SpeakOutSister (@speakoutsister) June 7, 2026

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This bigot’s attempt to troll shop staff who dare to support Pride magnificently blew up in his face and should be made available on prescription

Image Pexels, Wikimedia Commons, Pexels