Social Media bigots

If you only see one scorching takedown of a sexist bigot today, make it this one

Poke Reporter. Updated June 18th, 2026

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We cross now to the world of Twitter bigots, which – to be frank – has expanded considerably since October 2022. Can’t think why.

Elon Musk

There we find Steve – Loverism__ – who had this not-exactly-hot take on what dyed hair means in women.

Unnatural hair colors in woman are a warning signal to stay away, Its an example Aposematism-the phenomenon of poisonous animals in nature advertising their toxicity and lethality. With two images of streaked hair - one with bright colours and one more muted

The owns were very entertaining – for everyone apart from Steve, presumably.

This response from @ma1ybe delivered the final crushing blow.

Aposematism is there to warn off predators, not sexual partners. If you’re repelled by it, it’s working

It’s not the first – or even the second – time this point has gone viral, which makes it all the more baffling that blokes like Steve keep administering those self burns.

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SpeakOutSister had this to add.

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This bigot’s attempt to troll shop staff who dare to support Pride magnificently blew up in his face and should be made available on prescription

Image Pexels, Wikimedia Commons, Pexels