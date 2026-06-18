What’s something really petty you’d like banned or made illegal? – 17 trivial irritations that deserve jail time

Round Ups r/AskUK

There are some things in life that everyone finds annoying, like people noisily eating with their mouths open. But there are much smaller, pettier things that piss us all off too.

Usually we have to keep these irritations to ourselves because they make us look unreasonable. But SpaceTimeCapsule89 invited r/AskUK to vent by asking users to share the petty things they’d like to see banned or made illegal. And they even had their own suggestion:

‘I think people should be banned from hogging the swings at the park. There is absolutely nothing worse than arriving at the park and a mum has her kid in the swing for 20+ minutes or for the entire time you’re there. Going a step further, they should also ban reserving swings because I’ve seen other mum’s place their kid in a swing then put their bag in the swing next to it so their friend’s kid can go in it when they arrive so they can stand gossiping while they push their kids on the swing. Infuriating!’

Get ready to see red, here are the top replies…

1.

‘Playing reels aloud on public transport’

-tvthrowaway366

2.

‘Those obnoxiously loud shit popping exhausts.’

-DrDrank101

3.

‘Installing bathroom taps that sit way too close to the edge of the sink. I just want to wash my hands without touching the side of the sink ffs.’

-huskydaisy

4.

‘Stopping on a busy pavement. ‘DON’T JUST STOP AND THEN GET MAD WHEN PEOPLE WALK INTO YOU.’

-Ill_Computer_8604

5.

‘Companies who use mandatory two factor authentication as an excuse to harvest your phone number. ‘I don’t need an additional level of security on my Matalan app, no one is pretending to be me in order to buy cheap t shirts.’

-pooinyourear

6.

‘LED headlights. They hurt me.’

-pyotia

7.

‘Groups of people walking down the street in a horizontal line. ‘Like ya sure, there’s 5 of you and one of me, lemme just side step awkward just so that none of you have to move out of the way for me. So rude.’

-CrimsonEnchantress

8.

‘ALL bathroom doors should be push to exit. ‘Pull to exit? Right to jail.’

-keklol69

9.