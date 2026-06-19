Politics count binface

This Count Binface interview was made so much funnier by the Sky reporter not having a clue who he was

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 19th, 2026

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Count Binface may not have won the Makerfield by-election, but he was far from last place, as seven candidates received fewer votes than the political alien.

With his policy to cap the price of a 99 ice-cream to 99p, we can’t help feeling he was robbed, but the public has spoken. They’ll be laughing on the other side of their face the next time the ice-cream van comes.

We’re pleased to say that the Count – and the comedian behind the mask, Jon Harvey – took the opportunity to conduct a very funny interview with Sky News… whether they wanted to or not.

As Anna Botting remarked – “Everybody knows who Count Binface is”… apart from Jon Craig.

We can only imagine the rings he’d run around Keir Starmer at PMQs.

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No lies detected.

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Source Sky News Image Screengrab