This Count Binface interview was made so much funnier by the Sky reporter not having a clue who he was

Politics count binface

Count Binface may not have won the Makerfield by-election, but he was far from last place, as seven candidates received fewer votes than the political alien.

With his policy to cap the price of a 99 ice-cream to 99p, we can’t help feeling he was robbed, but the public has spoken. They’ll be laughing on the other side of their face the next time the ice-cream van comes.

We’re pleased to say that the Count – and the comedian behind the mask, Jon Harvey – took the opportunity to conduct a very funny interview with Sky News… whether they wanted to or not.

"I swear I'll move to Makerfield if I win." Count Binface talks to Sky's @joncraig at the vote count at the Makerfield by-election. Read the latest on Makerfield 🔗 https://t.co/PecSXmF31b 📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/CAOhIgmHy0 — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 19, 2026

As Anna Botting remarked – “Everybody knows who Count Binface is”… apart from Jon Craig.

I enjoyed every second of this interview. Which makes one of us… pic.twitter.com/1A27EHSGkS — Count Binface (@CountBinface) June 19, 2026

We can only imagine the rings he’d run around Keir Starmer at PMQs.

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Best interview of the night 😅 — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) June 19, 2026

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BREAKING: Jon Craig spends 10 seconds working out if the man with a bin on his head is @CountBinface Only in Makerfield. @SkyNews pic.twitter.com/la34y43ND1 — Jack Parker (@JackParkr) June 19, 2026

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Get this man into parliament haha. https://t.co/szRl35n0Dm — SPFL Pyramid Reconstruction (@SPFLpyramid) June 19, 2026

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Count Binface absolutely owned sly views last night 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/MZsXOhIgEr — Prepared Camping (@PreparedCamping) June 19, 2026

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We need more politicians like this https://t.co/UqGEGAfiVF — Noah Vale (@Mescallitoe) June 19, 2026

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count binface is a national legend in the uk.

true hero/patriot https://t.co/9ADKQTq4kU — Senator Bill Goldwater🗽💛(RP) (@billgoldwater) June 19, 2026

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This could be the greatest political interview you’ll see this year. @CountBinface https://t.co/yj6BCKjHUI — Chris A Tye (@chrisatyeartist) June 19, 2026

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This wasn't on my bingo card tonight! 🤣🤣https://t.co/slAyN6egI0 — LauraH (@LauraJeanneH) June 19, 2026

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The highlight of the night for me, what a plonker! It'll join Michael Portaloo's loser face from the 1997 GE@Skyjohnc pic.twitter.com/4Bme5zXv95 — Windrush Gyal🇯🇲🇬🇧(AishaM) (@_Marnie_Andi) June 19, 2026

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The American mind can never comprehend this. https://t.co/MiZ36b4d7b — Sir Webblyingworth Brian Squirrelingtonshire 🐿 (@WebSquirrel) June 19, 2026

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American politics desperately needs our own Count Binface https://t.co/3Xs1FwZLYy — Florida Data Geek ✝️🇺🇦🇬🇱 (@MappingFL) June 19, 2026

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Such a uniquely British phenomenon 🤣 https://t.co/tSsc3tvQkS — Izabella Kaminska (@izakaminska) June 19, 2026

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The man who beat Rejoin EU Party with almost three times more votes… https://t.co/SnfIfCNyLj — Ramon Agusta (@ramonagusta) June 19, 2026

No lies detected.

If I had to die on one hill in UK politics it would be that the Binface guy is genuinely sharp and probably adds more to his country’s discourse than most sitting MPs https://t.co/BrmL8iZXdp — Sam Clench (@SamClench) June 19, 2026

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Labour’s Andy Burnham absolutely trounced Reform’s Rob Kenyon in Makerfield – 23 people adding insult to injury

Source Sky News Image Screengrab