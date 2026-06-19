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People have been sharing which Reddit post should be the next Backrooms – 17 suggestions it would be hilarious to see on the big screen

Dominic Carter. Updated June 19th, 2026

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It’s not unusual for a film to be made of an existing property; for decades Hollywood has adapted everything from novels to comic books into cinematic stories.

What’s fairly new though is the likes of computer games and – for want of a better term – internet content getting the movie treatment. Backrooms is the latest of these, a big screen retelling of uncanny liminal spaces which spawned out of 4chan forums.

Its success has led to movie producers scouring the internet for similar stories. And as the Hollwood Reporter claims, Reddit has become the go-to destination:

This has prompted social media users to dredge up some of the weirdest Reddit posts that could be the next Backrooms…

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