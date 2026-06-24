Even Julia Hartley-Brewer gave Nigel Farage a thorough grilling, if you were wondering how far through the looking-glass his £5 million crypto ‘gift’ has taken him

Politics Julia Hartley-Brewer nigel farage

Nigel Farage has been doing a good job of dodging acountability for taking £5 million from a crypto billionaire donor, just before changing his mind about standing for Parliament in 2024.

It was encounters like this that caused a burst of uncharacteristic reluctance to hog the media spotlight that lasted seven weeks.

Sky's @CathyNewman questions Reform UK leader Nigel Farage over £5m gift from party donor. Nigel Farage says he has “no case to answer” amid questions over the donation. 🔗 https://t.co/bPRCc5GkzU pic.twitter.com/14yV3xcmjA — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 6, 2026

On Tuesday, he gave journalists the opportunity to interview him, presumably hoping they’d stick to the topic of whether Andy Burnham – or anyone else who takes over from Keir Starmer – should hold a general election. Reader, they did not.

Nick Robinson got the ball rolling.

Will Nigel Farage pay back the £5m donation he received from crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne?@bbcnickrobinson asks the Reform UK leader. pic.twitter.com/lhxM4XSVsU — BBC Radio 4 Today (@BBCr4today) June 23, 2026

Sally Nugent turned the heat up – by a lot.

If you have a spare 3 mins and 45 secs today, watch this fantastic grilling by Sally Nugent on BBC Breakfast. The very first time I've seen Farage questioned properly about his £5M bung, and it's fair to say, he totally fluffed it. There are points when you can see Farage… pic.twitter.com/fn71FiTtcP — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) June 23, 2026

LBC’s most Farage-friendly presenter, Nick Ferrari, kicked him while he was down.

‘I can spend it on Ferraris if I want to!’

'Then why did you say it was for personal security?’ Nigel Farage is confronted by @NickFerrariLBC on his £5 million crypto gift. It gets very tense… pic.twitter.com/e3w58yqW76 — LBC (@LBC) June 23, 2026

Even his old mate, Christopher Hope of GB News asked him – albeit gently – about the money.

Has Nigel Farage just made a big blunder in his cosy chat with GBNews’ political editor? What about Boris Johnson Farage asks Christopher Hope ? Johnson received a gift from the same donor ( Christopher Harborne) says Farage – at 56 seconds Indeed he did It’s on the record… — Bruce McD (@brucemcd23) June 23, 2026

It was beginning to look a little like this.

Here I am putting an end to speculation about that £5 million gift by doing several media interviews. pic.twitter.com/auU9O5KvLq — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) June 23, 2026

While Farage might have thought TalkTV’s Julia Hartley-Brewer would throw him a nice soft ball, he would have been dead wrong.

🚨Nigel Farage tells Julia it's "none of your business" what he spends the £5m gift he received from crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne.@Nigel_Farage: "I can spend it on Ferraris if I wish to."@JuliaHB1: "Are you spending it on Ferraris, or on your security?" pic.twitter.com/cdqKpUoXDS — Talk (@TalkTV) June 23, 2026

“He’s not your dad. You didn’t inherit it. He’s a crypto billionaire living on the other side of the planet.”

For the avoidance of doubt, Farage may not have been an MP at the time, but he was the majority shareholder in Reform UK PLC, so he was a politician.

We still have to tip our hats to Ms H-B for that display of dogged truth-seeking. We weren’t the only ones.

1.

Did the £5million “gift” influence his decision to change his stated position and stand for parliament? It is hard to see how it wouldn’t have. Wouldn’t £5 million influence any major life decision like that? Isn’t that why it should have been declared? Isn’t that why it is… https://t.co/iLOWCqhgTZ — Krishnan Guru-Murthy (@krishgm) June 23, 2026

2.

For once in her life Julia Hartley-Brewer @JuliaHB1 actually asked the right questions. Well done Julia. Grifting grabber Nigel Farage is very much deserving of a name and shame over taking £5 million from a man he claims he's doing nowt for, Christopher Harborne. Shame on Nigel… https://t.co/fE5wx0M8u9 — Matthew Steeples (@M_Steeples) June 23, 2026

3.

Losing Makerfield was bad, but losing his Chief Fluffer Nick Ferrari, and his deputy, Julia Hartley Brewer in one day is huge. Who next Jacob Rees-Mogg, Chris Mason…? #Farage #ReformUK pic.twitter.com/F973o9LEEv — The Rev. Anton Mittens 🌹👮🎓 (@MittensOff) June 23, 2026

4.

Nigel Farage isn’t fit to be prime minister, nor does he really want to be. He’s not a serious politician, he just loves the attention, the freebies, the £5m gifts, and chasing headlines. Reform would be a disaster in government, just like Labour has been. https://t.co/rjXRWFtDxg — Kevin Edger (@KEdge23) June 23, 2026

5.

Farage even getting from his media friends now I think could be terminal for him https://t.co/e68HN5IgnV — dominic dyer (@domdyer70) June 23, 2026

6.

Squirm all he can he's still nailed. He can't even lie convincingly. The arrogance and greed is staggering from an unelected leader https://t.co/qUze7ymuWo — Tim Clapham (@CrossofBexhill) June 23, 2026

7.

on talktv too??? someone with a lot of money decided it’s his time to go because the way they all turned on him is so lol https://t.co/U5PvreWwmZ — F.K.A Biriyani (@fkabiriyani) June 23, 2026

8.

Julia Hartley-Brewer's interview with Farage was almost as good as Sally Nugent's, & again awful for him. But Nugent secured NF admission he's not spent any of Harborne £5m money yet. It shows how much we need BBC journalism & licence fee to hold powerful people to account. https://t.co/TTKfFfpQxn — Michael Crick (@MichaelLCrick) June 23, 2026

9.

My only takeaway from the bizarre sudden resurrection of this story is that Tory TV thinks a snap election is on the horizon. https://t.co/tggteRVERd — Manic Kieth Preachers KC (@wrb91) June 23, 2026

10.