Politics Julia Hartley-Brewer nigel farage

Even Julia Hartley-Brewer gave Nigel Farage a thorough grilling, if you were wondering how far through the looking-glass his £5 million crypto ‘gift’ has taken him

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 24th, 2026

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Nigel Farage has been doing a good job of dodging acountability for taking £5 million from a crypto billionaire donor, just before changing his mind about standing for Parliament in 2024.

It was encounters like this that caused a burst of uncharacteristic reluctance to hog the media spotlight that lasted seven weeks.

On Tuesday, he gave journalists the opportunity to interview him, presumably hoping they’d stick to the topic of whether Andy Burnham – or anyone else who takes over from Keir Starmer – should hold a general election. Reader, they did not.

Nick Robinson got the ball rolling.

Sally Nugent turned the heat up – by a lot.

LBC’s most Farage-friendly presenter, Nick Ferrari, kicked him while he was down.

Even his old mate, Christopher Hope of GB News asked him – albeit gently – about the money.

It was beginning to look a little like this.

The Airplane scene where a queue of people all slap the same woman

While Farage might have thought TalkTV’s Julia Hartley-Brewer would throw him a nice soft ball, he would have been dead wrong.

“He’s not your dad. You didn’t inherit it. He’s a crypto billionaire living on the other side of the planet.”

For the avoidance of doubt, Farage may not have been an MP at the time, but he was the majority shareholder in Reform UK PLC, so he was a politician.

We still have to tip our hats to Ms H-B for that display of dogged truth-seeking. We weren’t the only ones.

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