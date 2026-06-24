Weird World conspiracy theories uk heatwave

The UK heatwave has brought out the chemtrail conspiracy theorists again – 15 scorching rebuttals

David Harris. Updated June 24th, 2026

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With the UK sweltering once more under record breaking temperatures, you’d think that most of the conversation on social media would be about the climate crisis and the catastrophic consequences of the rampant burning of fossil fuels.

But of course, that’s not how it is because… algorithms.

The nuttiest of nutters get boosted the most, especially on Elon Musk’s Twitter, so instead of our feeds being full of sensible warnings from highly qualified climate scientists, we get lowercase pete lecturing us about chemtrails.

Here’s his lament.

At least we should be thankful that there are still people around who refused to put up with his idiotic ramblings.

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Image Wikimedia Commons