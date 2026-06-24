The UK heatwave has brought out the chemtrail conspiracy theorists again – 15 scorching rebuttals

Weird World conspiracy theories uk heatwave

With the UK sweltering once more under record breaking temperatures, you’d think that most of the conversation on social media would be about the climate crisis and the catastrophic consequences of the rampant burning of fossil fuels.

But of course, that’s not how it is because… algorithms.

The nuttiest of nutters get boosted the most, especially on Elon Musk’s Twitter, so instead of our feeds being full of sensible warnings from highly qualified climate scientists, we get lowercase pete lecturing us about chemtrails.

Here’s his lament.

The BBC weather forecast versus the reality of the shit coming out the back of planes. Don’t worry about getting a nice bit of sun, the chemtrails have got it covered…literally ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/p9h4IL4vaF — pete (@ft710pete) June 22, 2026

At least we should be thankful that there are still people around who refused to put up with his idiotic ramblings.

1.

Chemtrails are a hoax only believed by gullible simpletons, Pete. — (@GrumpyRando) June 22, 2026

2.

you chemtrail cucks need to be loaded into a rocket and shot into the sun. Thats condensation because of how science works. Do you think the global elites are breathing magical uneffected oxygen. — Tubby (@brettrigby7) June 22, 2026

3.

Simple humidity. Tomorrow and especially Wednesday will be clearer. Nobody can change it. — Take That, Clouds (@TakeThatClouds) June 22, 2026

4.

You psychos always come out on the hot days, please learn condensation and then come back to me. — Shark (@SniperSharkzy) June 22, 2026

5.

6.

Pete is deep in conspiracy land. — Ellie Jay (@EllieJaycountry) June 23, 2026

7.

How do you pluck up the courage to embarrass yourself so publicly? — Robert ‍ Walker &ཨོཾ་མ་ཎི་པདྨ་ཧཱོུཾཿ (@RiderLapierre) June 22, 2026

8.

So, did all the pilots sign some sort of secret paper, where they agree to someone filling up the planes with some magical weather fairy dust? Dude probably lives near an airport and is baffled, because he skipped school a lot. — Linda (@LittleLatvian1) June 22, 2026

9.

So tempting to believe this crap. So much more difficult to take the time and understand the science. #chemtrailloon — Paul Garvey. (@PaulGarvey4) June 23, 2026

10.

This person has an equal vote to you and that should terrify you. https://t.co/tBdXWCCDTz — thelefttake (@thelefttake) June 22, 2026

11.

Man is confusing weather apps with flight trackers https://t.co/w7ZtOgK8HP — Jon (@giftedrascal) June 23, 2026

12.

13.

Your tinfoil hat will protect you. — Russ Lightweight (@russelmcr) June 22, 2026

14.

15.

You see the temperature for the rest of the week. Right? — ken mac (@kenul1_ken) June 22, 2026

Image Wikimedia Commons