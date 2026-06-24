Which businesses are likely to die out with the Baby Boomer Generation? – 17 trades whose time is running out

Round Ups r/AskReddit

When did you last use a landline telephone or purchase a product from QVC? If the answer to these is ‘never’, then you’re likely not a Boomer who is propping up ageing businesses.

Yes, it seems that ways of life that feel essential to older people are slowly falling away. But to get an insight into what’s about to disappear, GRVrush2112 put the following question to r/AskReddit:

‘What businesses are likely to die out with the Baby Boomer Generation?’

Make the most of these top answers while they last…

1.

‘Elvis impersonators can’t have more than a decade left’

-dance-my-grave

2.

‘my grandpa’s encyclopedia collection just collects dust now’

-psychilogist84

3.

‘Mary Kay makeup’

-SummerTraditional532

4.

‘QVC and magazines’

-morsa_almond

5.

‘I don’t think it will totally die out, but I think Harley Davidson is going to have to make a major pivot.’

-taxiecabbie

6.

‘Commemorative coins and plates.’

-RobomuffinRadio

7.

‘Actual landlines. Att told my grandma that they’re discontinuing her landline but she can still do VOIP.’

-oooohweeeee

8.

‘Avon. It’s just not a thing anymore.’

-AlwaysFartsForFun

9.