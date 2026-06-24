This so-called Christian’s claim that only ‘disabled, sick, or gay’ men should allow their wives to drive them is still up there in the Bigoted Idiocy Hall of Fame
Brace yourselves for a head-spinningly idiotic bit of everyday sexism from – you guessed it – a white, male, American, so-called Christian Trump supporter.
The 2025 viral comment from Dale Partridge, author of – we shit you not – The Manliness of Christ, got very much the reaction you’d expect… maximum scorn.
1.
no one:
absolutely no one:
christian men: pic.twitter.com/dhiKDNiwMm
— Mason Mennenga (@masonmennenga) June 7, 2025
2.
Theobros are easily the most insecure men on the planet. https://t.co/qFRw75R46z
— Matt Nightingale is trying to keep the faith. (@mattnightingale) June 7, 2025
3.
Look at how insecure these "Alpha" male Christian dudes are.
Can you imagine being married to something like that? https://t.co/OFSmnD4mNM
— RC (@RoCa74394915) June 8, 2025
4.
This is stupid. It’s engagement farming. It’s grifting. It’s not Christian. Don’t be like Dale. pic.twitter.com/0W2KaE09rb
— Chris Hohnholz (@ChrisHohnholz) June 9, 2025
5.
Imagine being this insecure pic.twitter.com/9cuwgfK7kw
— Scott Barber (@thescottbarber) June 7, 2025
6.
The entire patriarchy marches to this tune…insecure men who need to micromanage…
— Lookingupanydaynow (@KingRomans828) June 8, 2025
7.
Is this in Galatians? I'm having trouble finding this one.
— ✞ (@Yehoshua_x27) June 7, 2025
8.
Remember, these people are not deep thinkers. They really are just dumb who rationalize their low self esteem through religion. https://t.co/2F8YPm10aN
— The Enlightened Examiner (@NatanGalula) June 8, 2025