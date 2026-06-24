Weird World bigots sexism

This so-called Christian’s claim that only ‘disabled, sick, or gay’ men should allow their wives to drive them is still up there in the Bigoted Idiocy Hall of Fame

Poke Staff. Updated June 24th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Brace yourselves for a head-spinningly idiotic bit of everyday sexism from – you guessed it – a white, male, American, so-called Christian Trump supporter.

Men, unless you’re disabled, sick, or gay, your wife should not be driving the car when you go out together.

The 2025 viral comment from Dale Partridge, author of – we shit you not – The Manliness of Christ, got very much the reaction you’d expect… maximum scorn.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages:1 2