A van driver helped armed police chase a suspect in Kent and it’s a real hairs on the back of the neck watch

Videos police

This is the most amazing thing we’ve watched this week, and we say this as someone who watched Andy Burnhmam’s response to Kemi Badenoch’s trolling at PMQs.

It’s a video from Kent Police of a van driver who stepped in to help armed police chase down a suspect in Thanet in the north of the county.

It’s all shot from the point of view of the officers – maybe just the one officer – and it’s proper hairs on the back of the neck viewing.

Praise has been heaped on a van driver who gave an impromptu lift to armed officers chasing a suspect in Thanet. 👉 https://t.co/tPNJzXrWA6 During the chase on Tuesday 16 June, a passing motorist stopped to help and told a pursuing armed officer to get in the back of his van. pic.twitter.com/fIHullvtJK — Kent Police (UK) (@kent_police) June 25, 2026

And it wasn’t just us who were blown away by it.

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INCREDIBLE. Every man’s dream. Give the bloke a medal. Surprised the copper didn’t say he’d have to fill in a form before hopping in. https://t.co/G6q39uOMQP — Rhys Laverty (@RDLaverty) June 25, 2026

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Having been out with armed ICE officers in cars hunting an international cocaine smuggler in Florida, I can tell you this is top tier excitement https://t.co/mbojhhduDn — Ben Leo (@Benleo) June 25, 2026

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I’d never get bored of telling this story and adding VAT to it — SP (@sspencerukk) June 25, 2026

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🤣🤣🤣 the door shutting as he stopped doesn’t happen in the movies — reed (@slappyhead19) June 25, 2026

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