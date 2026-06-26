Videos police

A van driver helped armed police chase a suspect in Kent and it’s a real hairs on the back of the neck watch

John Plunkett. Updated June 26th, 2026

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This is the most amazing thing we’ve watched this week, and we say this as someone who watched Andy Burnhmam’s response to Kemi Badenoch’s trolling at PMQs.

It’s a video from Kent Police of a van driver who stepped in to help armed police chase down a suspect in Thanet in the north of the county.

It’s all shot from the point of view of the officers – maybe just the one officer – and it’s proper hairs on the back of the neck viewing.

And it wasn’t just us who were blown away by it.

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