Lembit Öpik’s proof that climate change is a hoax was far from the gotcha he thought it was – 18 scorching clapbacks

Pics climate change conspiracy theorists Lembit Opik

If they ever make a film of the origin story of the Reform and Putin-supporting anti-vaxxer and climate-change denier, Lembit Öpik, we’d be interested to find out why the former Liberal-Democrat MP jumped through the Overton Window with his burning pants flapping around his legs.

We should probably not mention the Cheeky Girls, but really… did a Cheeky Girl radicalise him? Now, that would make a good film.

He recently took to Twitter with a hot take – or should that be a cold take? – on climate change, which he’s still calling global warming. We get it, Lembit. We still say Twitter.

Here’s what he thought was a good point –

Another one for the ‘Weather Isn’t Climate, You Numpty!’ Award.

Tweeters had some thoughts to share.

1.

Lembit Opik's midlife crisis needs to be studied. He went from being a Liberal Democrat MP, engaged to respected meteorologist, Siân Lloyd, to dating a 24 year old 'Cheeky Girl', defecting to Reform and becoming the absolute worst of the worst science deniers. Full melt down… https://t.co/9frhiICP6a — Sam (@SamCKx) June 28, 2026

2.

It sounds like you've fallen so far down the crankery rabbit hole, that the likelihood of you clawing your way out is near zero, unless you seek professional psychological support That, or you're just another morally bankrupt paid shill As it's you, it's impossible to tell🤷‍♂️ — I hate twits (@StopToryEcocide) June 28, 2026

3.

I’m not qualified to understand Lembit’s midlife crisis – but I’m pretty sure – deep down he really does understand climate change. https://t.co/3Qu5z9iwPh — richard bacon (@richardpbacon) June 28, 2026

4.

Lembit Cheeky Boy Öpik becoming a science denier well colour us all shocked https://t.co/945vWjjZqp pic.twitter.com/VV8KSPlnBr — Jack (@bosdovja92) June 28, 2026

5.

If you cannot see that this is climate change, you really are incredibly stupid. The scientific evidence is there. — 🌻 Go Wild With Annette (@writethewrongs2) June 28, 2026

6.

You know there are 10 year old children who understands that global warming brings extreme weather changes.

Not just heat. — B Ezzer (@BEzzer3) June 27, 2026

7.

You know full well it hasn't been called "global warming" since you went out with one or another of the cheeky girls. — Proud (@Proud_Europoor) June 28, 2026

8.

It’s called climate change you melt. It’s not normal. — The_Real_Bale (@Davebale) June 27, 2026

9.