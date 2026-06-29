Pics climate change conspiracy theorists Lembit Opik

Lembit Öpik’s proof that climate change is a hoax was far from the gotcha he thought it was – 18 scorching clapbacks

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 29th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

If they ever make a film of the origin story of the Reform and Putin-supporting anti-vaxxer and climate-change denier, Lembit Öpik, we’d be interested to find out why the former Liberal-Democrat MP jumped through the Overton Window with his burning pants flapping around his legs.

We should probably not mention the Cheeky Girls, but really… did a Cheeky Girl radicalise him? Now, that would make a good film.

He recently took to Twitter with a hot take – or should that be a cold take? – on climate change, which he’s still calling global warming. We get it, Lembit. We still say Twitter.

Here’s what he thought was a good point –

Idaho, Montana & Wyoming in America all face heavy snowfall this weekend. Why doesn’t BBC report this intense winter storm in June? Can’t they explain how it fits the global warming story?

Another one for the ‘Weather Isn’t Climate, You Numpty!’ Award.

Tweeters had some thoughts to share.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages:1 2