Politics GB News Robert jenrick

Nigel Farage is so far up to his neck in it that even GB News have taken enough – 14 properly brutal responses

John Plunkett. Updated July 6th, 2026

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To the studios of GB News – no, stick with us – where Reform UK-er Robert Jenrick was doing the media rounds in the wake of the latest revelations about Nigel Farage’s many and various cash gifts.

And it’s surely a sign of how steeply Farage’s troubles are mounting that presenter Camilla Tominey was having absolutely none of it and – in a phrase we’ve never surely said before about GB News – you absolutely love to see it.

And these people surely said it best.

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