Nigel Farage is so far up to his neck in it that even GB News have taken enough – 14 properly brutal responses

Politics GB News Robert jenrick

To the studios of GB News – no, stick with us – where Reform UK-er Robert Jenrick was doing the media rounds in the wake of the latest revelations about Nigel Farage’s many and various cash gifts.

And it’s surely a sign of how steeply Farage’s troubles are mounting that presenter Camilla Tominey was having absolutely none of it and – in a phrase we’ve never surely said before about GB News – you absolutely love to see it.

‘So he funded him in the 12 months before’ Camilla Tominey grills Robert Jenrick on Nigel Farage’s relationship to convicted fraudster George Cottrell. pic.twitter.com/EOcg2TU3YI — GB News (@GBNEWS) July 5, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

1.

Hats off to Camilla Tominey for doing what #bbclaurak failed to do

Doesn’t give Jenrick an inch, and makes him look like a gibbering idiot as he labels the Telegraph as part of the left wing media with an agenda against Farage…

He’s a failed human pic.twitter.com/U3SgG8a6q3 — Stuzi 🐝🐝 (@stuzi_pants) July 5, 2026

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You know its bad when GB news actually stops arselicking the far right and do some actual journalism. — R I L E Y (@_lifeofriley92) July 5, 2026

4.

I can’t stand the woman but that was a joy to watch😆 — Anti gaslighting (@LCorbett60) July 5, 2026

5.

Here you go Laura Kunessberg, this is how it’s done, by Camilla Fucking Tominey of all people! Christ https://t.co/292Hwsiu1w — Fick Nerrari (@FickNerrariLBC) July 5, 2026

6.

When GB News totally destroy a Reform defence they have indeed lost the country and indeed the argument https://t.co/RoyGI3v16E — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) July 5, 2026

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