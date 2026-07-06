Politics GB News Robert jenrick
Nigel Farage is so far up to his neck in it that even GB News have taken enough – 14 properly brutal responses
To the studios of GB News – no, stick with us – where Reform UK-er Robert Jenrick was doing the media rounds in the wake of the latest revelations about Nigel Farage’s many and various cash gifts.
And it’s surely a sign of how steeply Farage’s troubles are mounting that presenter Camilla Tominey was having absolutely none of it and – in a phrase we’ve never surely said before about GB News – you absolutely love to see it.
‘So he funded him in the 12 months before’
Camilla Tominey grills Robert Jenrick on Nigel Farage’s relationship to convicted fraudster George Cottrell. pic.twitter.com/EOcg2TU3YI
— GB News (@GBNEWS) July 5, 2026
And these people surely said it best.
1.
Hats off to Camilla Tominey for doing what #bbclaurak failed to do
Doesn’t give Jenrick an inch, and makes him look like a gibbering idiot as he labels the Telegraph as part of the left wing media with an agenda against Farage…
He’s a failed human pic.twitter.com/U3SgG8a6q3
— Stuzi 🐝🐝 (@stuzi_pants) July 5, 2026
2.
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA pic.twitter.com/cmpXSLj39x
— jamie jackson (@JamieJackson___) July 5, 2026
3.
You know its bad when GB news actually stops arselicking the far right and do some actual journalism.
— R I L E Y (@_lifeofriley92) July 5, 2026
4.
I can’t stand the woman but that was a joy to watch😆
— Anti gaslighting (@LCorbett60) July 5, 2026
5.
Here you go Laura Kunessberg, this is how it’s done, by Camilla Fucking Tominey of all people! Christ https://t.co/292Hwsiu1w
— Fick Nerrari (@FickNerrariLBC) July 5, 2026
6.
When GB News totally destroy a Reform defence they have indeed lost the country and indeed the argument https://t.co/RoyGI3v16E
— dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) July 5, 2026
7.
Reform liked scrutiny when it was aimed at everyone else.
Now it’s their turn, they seem shocked – insulted, even – to discover that politics involves questions, evidence and consequences.
A rather fragile audition for government. https://t.co/wa4gcr8xAa
— Charlotte Salomon (@SalomonSoup) July 5, 2026